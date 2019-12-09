SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Inna Palacios (C) reacts after their 1-2 loss against Myanmar in the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's football bronze medal match at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
After historic SEA Games run, Malditas' Palacios grateful for support
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 11:46am

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's national football team fell short in their quest for a bronze medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after falling to Myanmar, 1-2, on Sunday.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, a 3,000-strong crowd of supporters was there to lift the Filipina booters' spirits.

Co-captain and goalkeeper Inna Palacios expressed gratefulness for the home crowd — their all-important 12th man on the pitch.

"We are very thankful and we never expected to have this much fans and supporters. The team is just... our hearts our very full," Palacios said after the match.

"We feel it a lot," she added.

Since their first preliminary round match in Binan, the Malditas had seen growing crowds of supporters all leading up to their bronze medal match in Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

With the Philippines hosting another women's football contest next year, Palacios hopes the support doesn't end after the biennial meet.

"These girls, these group of girls have been working hard to get the support that we deserve. I think we made a statement and from now on, I hope everyone can see that and just keep supporting the team," she said.

Ranked 69th overall in the world rankings, the Malditas are just starting their ascent to the top.

"We're gonna go places," Palacios said.

The Philippines is set to host the ASEAN Football Federation Women's Championship in August 2020, where they will also face the same teams they clashed with in the SEA Games.

