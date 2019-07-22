NEW ON NETFLIX
Makati FC gains respect in Gothia Cup
(The Philippine Star) - July 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Makati FC has gained respect playing against the best youth football clubs in the world in the recently-concluded Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Among the five teams, the Boys 13 delivered the best performance, making it all the way to knockout stages as it qualified to the quarterfinals after hurdling three hard-fought matches.

Makati FC defeated Walddorfer SV, 5-1, Lillestrom SK, 3-0, and Ukraine FC Pidshypnyk, 5-2, before ending its campaign with a 0-3 defeat to the No. 1 seed team IF Brommapojkarna 1, 0-3, in the battle for a spot in the semifinals.

SeLu Lozano, Makati FC’s chief executive officer, was satisfied on the way the young Filipino players performed against the world’s best in its 37th consecutive Gothia Cup stint.

“Every year we compete in Gothia Cup we see the progress and we get to see what else we lack in terms of our program. With the talent we have now, and the current resources the club has, we are able to maximize what we have and we are able to find competition outside the Philippines to improve our players and give them the best opportunity to get good competitions in order to make them better,” said Lozano.

