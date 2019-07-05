PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Go bags Asian karting crown
(The Philippine Star) - July 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — William John Riley Go lived up to expectations as he again salvaged the Philippine campaign with a splendid victory in the second leg of the 2019 Asian Karting Open Championships at Kartodromo de Coloane in Macau over the weekend.

With reigning Asian champion Bianca Bustamante settling for second despite sweeping the preliminary races in the Formula 125-X30 junior class, the 11-year-old Go made sure the 10-strong Filipino contingent didn’t fly home empty-handed by topping the Mini ROK derby.

The gifted karter from Cebu sped to victory in 12 minutes and 28.513 seconds over 13 spins around the 1.2-kilometer track, surviving the last-gasp challenge of China’s Ye Ruiheng, who posted the quickest clip of 57.011 in the final lap, by a mere 0.279 of a second.

Joharry Victor Suba, Miguel Angeles, Melwin William Tan and Mariano Axel Nocom followed Go home in fifth to eighth places.

Two other Filipinos secured podium windups with Arvin Drueco finishing third in the Formula 125 Masters topped by Hong Kong’s Jorge Busato, and William Tan of Puerto Princesa City placing fourth in the Formula 125 Veterans class won by Leung Wai-ming, also of Hong Kong.

