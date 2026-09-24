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Eala stunned by World No. 180 Prozorova in Singapore Open

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 24, 2026 | 9:51pm
Eala stunned by World No. 180 Prozorova in Singapore Open
The Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return against Russia's Tatiana Prozorova during the WTA Singapore Open Tennis round 16 in Singapore on September 24, 2026.
Roslan Rahman / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Massive upset in Singapore. 

Alex Eala was booted out of the Singapore Tennis Open, falling against Tatiana Prozorova, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 Thursday at The Kallang. 

Eala, ranked 18th in the world, was stunned by the World No. 180 Russian in a match that went for more than two hours. 

After forcing the third and deciding set, Prozorova took a 2-0 lead as she put herself in prime position for the upset. 

Eala, though, fought back, winning three straight games to put herself ahead, 3-2. 

The Russian, though, found another gear as she left Eala on the rearview mirror, winning the next three games, 5-3 as the Filipina's fatigue and pressure caught up to her. 

Back-to-back down-the-line returns completed Prozorova's upset win. 

The 21-year-old, seeded third in the tournament, clawed out of the hole trailed early on, 1-3, before winning four straight games to put herself ahead, 5-3.

But the Russian kept herself alive, holding her serve to inch closer, 4-5. 

The two then went to war in the 10th game, with Prozorova forcing multiple deuces and Eala holding numerous advantages.

Ultimately, the Filipina held on and took the first set, 6-4.

In the second set, the two tennisters were tied at 2-all as Prozorova kept on coming.

But the third-seeded Filipina showcased her mastery and broke through, going up 4-2. 

The Russian, however, slowly nipped the lead away, winning back-to-back-to-back games to go ahead, 5-4. 

Eala tried to mount a comeback, tying things up at 5-all, but Prozorova fended off the attempt, 7-5. 

With momentum firmly on her side, Prozorova took a 2-0 lead, setting the stage for the furious finish. 

The Russian punched in 52 winners compared to Eala's 24, which offset her 63 unforced errors to her opponent's 52.. Prozorova also had four aces to Eala's one. 

Prozorova will now be facing off against China’s Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinal round.

Wang defeated Chinese Taipei’s Joanna Garland, 7-5, 6-4, earlier in the day.

ALEX EALA

SINGAPORE OPEN

TENNIS
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