WATCH: Marcos makes 'guest appearance' on US quiz show 'Jeopardy'

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was featured on the hit US quiz show “Jeopardy” as an answer to one of the show’s questions.

Under the category of world leaders, Marcos was labeled as a president who “has taken so many foreign trips and "a play on his name is ‘Ferdinand Magellan Jr.’ “

In a January sit-down interview with local television news anchors, Marcos defended his overseas trips. He said that the focus should instead be on the investments that were pledged by other countries.