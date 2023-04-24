^

ANYARE?: Why the Philippines will get dragged in US-China conflict over Taiwan

Philstar.com
April 24, 2023 | 6:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tensions between the US and China are running high over Taiwan, but the Philippines has somehow figured in the squabbling among the two political and economic giants.

Among the main reasons for this is the Philippines' approval of four additional sites where US troops will have access to under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

So, why is China so angry about this? Tonight, we ask: Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he explains together with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Manny Mogato why the Philippines cannot avoid getting dragged into a conflict over Taiwan.

Catch this episode of Anyare? on Monday, April 24, 2023, on Philstar.com's YouTube channel.

