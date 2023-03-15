WATCH: Who is Arnolfo 'Arnie' Teves Jr.?

MANILA, Philippines — From a proposed anti-"ghosting" bill to renaming the country's main international airport, Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) has been making headlines since the May 2020 elections.



In recent weeks, however, Teves has found himself on the receiving end of accusations, searches of his properties, and criminal complaints in the aftermath of the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo. He has denied involvement in the killing and his lawyers have said he is not in hiding, but is hesitant to return to the country because of concerns over his safety.



According to authorities, one of the suspected gunmen has referred to a certain "Congressman Teves" as allegedly being behind the attack on the provincial governor. His lawyers said that Teves is ready to face the charges if he can be assured of fairplay in the investigation and in legal proceedings. — Video Edited by Anj Andaya

