WATCH: Local shipbuilder says ready to help country be 'maritime capital'

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 11:10am

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines sets course to be the "Maritime Capital of the World", a local ship manufacturer says it is ready to support that goal by developing vessels for use by the country's sailors and seafarers.

Philstar.com joined other members of the media in a visit to the Propmech Corp. shipyard in Subic Bay, Zambales.

Propmech develops and maintains vessels used in various operations by the Philippine Armed Forces as well as the Philippine National Police.

One of the company's signature vessels is the Philippine Navy’s MPAC or the Multi Purpose Attack Craft that played a role in delivering medicines and vaccines during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MPAC has also been used in operations in the southern Philippines, including the Marawi Siege in 2017.

Propmech also helped build BRP Tagbanua, a landing craft of the Philippine Navy that was commissioned into the fleet in 2011.

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD AND THE PHILIPPINE NAVY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE MARITIME GROUP

PHILIPPINE NAVY
