ANYARE?: Is the COVID-19 pandemic over?
May 15, 2023 | 6:47pm
MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization has declared that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.
But what does that mean? Does it spell the end for the pandemic? Can we now relax?
With the government letting their guards down as COVID-19 cases rise, it seems like we cannot.
Join Xave Gregorio as he explains why there is still a need to exercise caution even as we enter a new phase of the pandemic.
Catch this episode of Anyare? on Monday, May 15, 2023, on Philstar.com's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
April 20, 2023 - 11:10am
By Martin Ramos | April 20, 2023 - 11:10am
April 5, 2023 - 8:00am
April 5, 2023 - 8:00am
March 24, 2023 - 8:53am
By Cristina Chi | March 24, 2023 - 8:53am
March 15, 2023 - 5:33pm
By Martin Ramos | March 15, 2023 - 5:33pm
Recommended