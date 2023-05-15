^

ANYARE?: Is the COVID-19 pandemic over?

Philstar.com
May 15, 2023 | 6:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization has declared that COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency of international concern.

But what does that mean? Does it spell the end for the pandemic? Can we now relax?

With the government letting their guards down as COVID-19 cases rise, it seems like we cannot.

Join Xave Gregorio as he explains why there is still a need to exercise caution even as we enter a new phase of the pandemic.

Catch this episode of Anyare? on Monday, May 15, 2023

