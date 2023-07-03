^

WATCH: Vico Sotto unveils ‘future-proof’ design of Pasig City Hall Campus

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 7:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig City Hall will soon get a facelift.

This was what was revealed by Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto during the 450th founding anniversary celebration of the city on Sunday.

In a presentation, Sotto shared that the city hall that was built in the 1960s would be renovated.

He said that the structure got renovated over the years wherein it expanded into four buildings.

However, he said that the city conducted a soil investigation which found that its foundation is “liquefiable in nature.”

“There is a strong likelihood that uneven settlement will occur in case of a very strong earthquake event,” the city chief executive told his constituents.

“The buildings that comprise the Pasig City Hall are not structurally sound,” he added.

Given this, Sotto said there is a need for the city hall to undergo a massive reconstruction to prevent the “imminent danger” the structure poses.

It will then be transformed into a Pasig City Hall campus that would have open spaces for the public, especially children.

Sotto previously said the old residents of Pasig would remember that there used to be a recreational space with an “octopus” that could be played with by children could be found.

The mayor wanted to have a similar space, but this time, he wanted it to be well-planned and future-proof.

“If we need to do it, let’s make it beautiful and ensure that it is future-proof,” he said in Filipino.

Sotto apologized for the inconvenience that the big project will cause. He said since it is a massive reconstruction, the local government employees would need to rent out space in the meantime.

He said it might take around two years to complete the renovation of the new Pasig City Hall.

Sotto shared the proposed design created by architect Royal Pineda.

