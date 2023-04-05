^

ANYARE?: A bitter tale about sugar importation

April 5, 2023 | 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — “Government-sponsored smuggling.”

This was how Sen. Risa Hontiveros described the importation of sugar into the country even if a new sugar order has yet to take effect.

Worse, she said the sugar brought into the country is being sold at a whopping P85 per kilo, supposedly bringing the profits of just three traders to at least P10 billion.

It may be a sweet treat for some, but a bitter pill for Filipino consumers.

How did we get here? We ask… Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he tells a bitter story about sugar imports and the processes that broke down, leading us to the state we are in.

Catch this episode of Anyare? on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, on Philstar.com’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

It may be a sweet treat for some, but a bitter pill for Filipino consumers.
