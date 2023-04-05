ANYARE?: A bitter tale about sugar importation

MANILA, Philippines — “Government-sponsored smuggling.”

This was how Sen. Risa Hontiveros described the importation of sugar into the country even if a new sugar order has yet to take effect.

Worse, she said the sugar brought into the country is being sold at a whopping P85 per kilo, supposedly bringing the profits of just three traders to at least P10 billion.

It may be a sweet treat for some, but a bitter pill for Filipino consumers.

How did we get here? We ask… Anyare?

Join Xave Gregorio as he tells a bitter story about sugar imports and the processes that broke down, leading us to the state we are in.

