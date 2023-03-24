^

ANYARE?: West Philippine Sea is ours, but its benefits are the world's

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 8:53am

MANILA, Philippines — There have been both local and international efforts to officially declare the West Philippine Sea — or parts of it — a Marine Protected Area. 

Experts in marine conservation say resources in its rich waters don't just put food on the table, but also help to keep ecosystems alive and global temperatures from skyrocketing. 

However, protecting a large body of water will entail overcoming diplomatic tensions alongside a focused effort from civil society. 

So we ask: Anyare? 

Join Cristina Chi as she explains the significance of the West Philippine Sea as a natural heritage to the Philippines and the world.

Catch the latest episode of Anyare? on Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Philstar.com's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
