Cultivating heritage: The power of education in the Blaan community

In the delicate dance of cultures, indigenous practices are gradually merging into mainstream culture. Amidst migration, technological advancements and other influences, Josseth A. Malida sees education as a crucial method for preserving heritage. For Malida, education is a lifeline, a way to weave together the past and the future, ensuring that Blaan culture thrives despite inevitable changes.

Malida, a Blaan educator from Barangay Landan in Polomolok, South Cotabato, is a dedicated teacher and the coordinator of the Cultural Heritage Learning Center (CHLC) at Landan National High School. Having lived in her community for many years, she has witnessed significant cultural changes.

Malida, who holds a deep respect for her Blaan elders, feels frustrated seeing them in conditions where their Indigenous skills are not being utilized, particularly in teaching the younger generation. For her, the transfer of Indigenous skills is a crucial part of cultural preservation, as it ensures the continuity of their Blaan cultural heritage.

The initiative was inspired by Josseth's husband, Joven Malida, during his teaching stint at Kalyong Elementary School in 2011. There, he implemented a similar project related to skills transfer, connecting skilled Blaan elders with young people. He encouraged his wife, Josseth, to adopt and implement the project in their school.

In 2012, she introduced the project at Landan National High School in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). The project was part of the School of Living Tradition (SLT) and featured the late cultural master Fu Yabing Masalon Dulo, who taught the Blaan weaving tradition "Mabal Tabih." The program produced 12 graduates.

In 2017, Fu Yabing was awarded the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA), or the National Living Treasures Award, alongside Yakan weaver Ambalang Ausalin and Blaan mat weaver Estelita Tumandan Bantilan.

Malida aimed to sustain this initiative in the long term. At that time, it had not yet been integrated into the school's curriculum. Although the barangay and municipal governments supported the project, she wanted it to be sustainable.

Thanks to the Department of Education (DepEd) Region 12, which recognized its significance and adopted it by releasing DepEd Region Memorandum CLMD 153, titled "Establishment of a Cultural Heritage Learning Center (CHLC) in Schools Implementing IPED Program" on Aug. 9, 2021.

The CHLC aims to transfer skills, such as arts and crafts, and Indigenous knowledge and practices, from skilled bearers to younger Blaan learners. This school-based initiative provides a platform for learners and community elders to engage in knowledge-sharing and skill transfer.

"We commit to keeping the school’s flagship program and tagline, 'KATUTUBONG KAALAMAN, DIWA NG AKING PAARALAN,' alive by ensuring the curriculum and instruction are anchored in the context of our IP learners," Malida said.

"This approach provides a truly inclusive and culturally responsive education, which we believe can empower our learners and the entire Indigenous Cultural Communities to have a broader sense of educational accountability,” she added.

Various stakeholders, including LGU Polomolok, Mahintana Foundation Inc., Dole Philippines, AY Foundation Inc., DepEd South Cotabato, barangay and municipal officials, the 549th Engineer ‘Kapayapaan’ Battalion of the 54th Engineer Brigade, the 5th SF Battalion, and the 38th Infantry Battalion of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, came together to support this initiative.

The new CHLC building was officially turned over to Landan National High School on Nov. 11, 2024, ensuring a sustainable approach to IP Education. The program included the unveiling of a commemorative marker, the formal turnover of the “Key of Responsibility,” and a ceremonial signing of the Deed of Donation. Additionally, 50 armchairs were provided through Dolefil’s Chairs-for-Trees Program, along with a 65-inch smart TV from LGU Polomolok.

Malida emphasizes that a functional CHLC paves the way for meaningful IPEd implementation. By ensuring that Indigenous knowledge, systems, and practices are revered and valued in schools, education becomes more child-friendly and culturally sensitive. Landan National High School is among the public schools in South Cotabato that are implementing IP Education.

Currently, the CHLC has two staff members and is also open to non-IP learners. The center not only teaches Indigenous skills but also provides livelihood opportunities for the community, supporting Blaan artisans in Barangay Landan.

Despite the challenges in implementing the CHLC, such as engaging learners, the nature of skills transfer, and Malida's workload as a Master Teacher, she remains passionate about this project.

Malida is also looking to integrate sustainable livelihood management in agriculture, based on the skills inventory in the community. They have developed a module based on the interests of the learners.

“This project is a noble cause. It is one of a kind in the Philippines,” she said.

The CHLC in Barangay Landan is the first in the country, making it a benchmark for other schools. For instance, schools within Region 12 have visited the center to observe the project and its implementation.

Malida hopes that this initiative will be sustained in the long term. She also believes that the proposed establishment of Landan Community College, which specializes in Indigenous Studies, would complement their efforts, further expanding opportunities for young IP learners.

“This project is like hitting many birds with one stone. We implement IP Education while also instilling the value of cultural tradition and knowledge through skills transfer,” she said.

“The IPs are now more focused on their future. We have our initiatives and a renewed appreciation for our culture. We just need the right support to fully utilize our skills and talents.”