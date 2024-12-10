Young innovators hone skills with robotics and programming workshop

Students from 10 schools and DepEd across Cadiz City enthusiastically dive into learning at the Robotics and Programming workshop, showcasing their curiosity and passion for innovation.

MANILA, Philippines — Students in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, recently got a significant boost in their robotics and programming aspirations by taking part in a workshop aimed at developing their skills and deepening their knowledge in the robotics and programming field.

Held last November as part of celebrating Children’s Month, the training — organized by BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of Digiplus Interactive Corp. — brought together elementary to senior high school students from Dr. Vicente F. Gustillo Memorial National High School, Sped High School, Cadiz West Elementary School I and II, Cadiz East Elementary School I and II, Caduha-An National High School, Villacin National High School, Tiglawigan National High School, Sped Training Center and, DepEd Cadiz. The program offered the students hands-on experience in building and programming robots.

An estimated 4,853 students will benefit from the robotics and programming initiatives to be implemented at the different schools led by the students who took part in the initial seminar.

"At BingoPlus Foundation, we believe in empowering the youth with skills that prepare them for the future. By providing access to robotics and programming training, we’re sparking their curiosity and equipping them with tools to innovate and lead in a technology-driven world," said Angela Camins-Wieneke, Executive Director of BingoPlus Foundation.

Roxan Cosico, founder of the Robotics and Programming Guild of the Philippines, led the robotics discussion, providing participants with the skills to create robots and program them for specific tasks. In addition to students, 213 teachers also gained valuable knowledge to guide future generations.

Aside from the robotics and programming training, the city also received robotics kits which will be housed at the Cadiz Public Library, one of the adopted PLUS centers of BingoPlus Foundation.

BingoPlus Foundation’s initiatives reached further, providing 50 students from the Carol-an IP Community in Kabankalan with tablets to enhance their learning experience. Meanwhile, 60 scholars attended the second session of the FutureSmart Leadership Assembly last November 30 at the DigiPlus headquarters.

The session, titled The Power of Habits, focused on helping students develop positive routines to improve academic and personal growth. With a hybrid format, the assembly brought together scholars onsite and virtually, emphasizing the importance of self-awareness and actionable plans for success.

BingoPlus Foundation also extended aid to children’s health and basic needs. In Kalaklan, Olongapo, 350 kids received free medical checkups, vitamins, and essential medicines. Additionally, orphans at Saint Rita Orphanage in Parañaque City were provided with food and baby essentials, underscoring the Foundation’s commitment to nurturing the nation’s youth through education, health and care.