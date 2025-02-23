Economic growth through homegrown means

The author (in red) with the officials of Capiz State University headed by its president, Dr. Efren L. Linan (middle in blue), and its Vice President for Research, Development and Extension, Dr. Leon Andrew B. Biclar (in pink).

Have you noticed the recent influx of foreign universities and colleges in our newsfeeds enticing Filipinos to study and relocate abroad through student visa programs? These opportunities promise a fresh start and a new slate far from home.

For young and eager individuals, this may seem like the most viable option. But what about the majority who cannot prioritize upgrading their skills due to responsibilities that keep them anchored here? Many Filipinos lack the privilege to return to school and explore new opportunities beyond their current horizons.

This led me to think—what opportunities are available within our own country? How can we uplift individuals while simultaneously improving our communities?

What’s the most viable option for Filipinos who are economically strapped but hopeful and looking out for a means to better provide for their families and communities?

EduTourism, a new frontier for Philippine education

CAPSU’s Vice President for External Affairs and Linkages Dr. Salvacion J. Legaspi (left) plans to have harvesting coconuts as an edu-tourism attraction for the state university.

Eh 'di, tourism! Or rather, the answer lies in EduTourism. As someone deeply involved in the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) initiative to reinvigorate tourism through education, I have witnessed firsthand the vast opportunities it presents.

CHED’s EduTourism program seeks to enhance the country’s state universities, refining standards to attract foreign students. More than just hosting tourists, EduTourism also aims to turn state universities into tourism and investment hubs that attracts tourists and fosters sustainable businesses, thereby strengthening the local economy.

EduTourism believes that highly competitive state universities not only equip their students with necessary abilities to pave a better future for themselves but will also be able to empower their adjacent communities through skills and knowledge that can tap into the potential of their local resources.

CAPSU lauds Capiznon resilience

Have you ever been to Capiz? Dubbed as the seafood capital of the Philippines, this lush province is also home to CAPSU or Capiz State University.

A collection of educational institutions in Capiz, CAPSU was first made into Panay State Polytechnic College in the 80s and was later converted into Capiz State University in 2004. Today, CAPSU has 9 campuses across Capiz to provide and support for the community with its wide array of agricultural and aquacultural methods and research.

CAPSU boasts the locality’s resilience in food production. Seeing them in action, the state university’s strength lies with the protection of their resources and their ability to research and develop means that can alleviate the problems Capiz’ local economy faces.

Capiz, teeming with aquatic resources

I can’t help but notice the scenic qualities all around Capiz, so I was suddenly overwhelmed with the size and quality of crabs and prawn freshly caught by trained farmers. These crabs and prawns are cultured and grown locally by farmers on the Pontevedra Campus of CAPSU.

Seafood Lunch in CAPSU.

Connected through the Tinagong Dagat River, this CAPSU campus boasts 50 hectares in size divided into 11 ponds, with 10 hectares as their biggest and 1.5 hectares as their smallest.

In the 1980s, they told me that innovative measures and intensive culturing of crab and prawn were the school’s priority. They focused on modern methods that rapidly increased the harvesting period and the size of each prawn and crab. The method was also reliant on commercial feeds which required smaller ponds to operate in. But because of the modern methods, the prawns and crabs also fell ill, leading to an epidemic. This eventually laid the groundwork to the school’s return to traditional methods.

Using the traditional methods, there’s a 40% survival rate among crabs and at least 4 months to reach the desired weight making the old ways a tall order. There’s also a need for bigger ponds since the traditional method heavily relied on organic feeding.

All their catches are meticulously sorted on a sorting table which will determine the prices.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Capiz saw the inability of their current systems in place to provide self-sufficient means for their citizens to rely upon. The travel restrictions hindered and entirely halted tourism thus leaving the province with almost nothing to fend for themselves.

A costly experience but a necessity as it paved the way for RISE Capiz to step in and provide necessary abilities and facilitate learnings throughout riverine areas.

RISE, Capiz!

RISE Capiz Facebook Page

RISE Capiz or Riverine Improvement for Sustainable Ecotourism is an initiative of CAPSU to address the inefficiencies in local riverine-related businesses.

As most businesses struggled to stay in business during and after the pandemic, RISE Capiz hoped to develop an intensive 5-year plan to provide support and create sustainable business plans that caters for three riverine communities. However, due to logistical difficulties and territorial restrictions, RISE Capiz was only able to focus on Palina Greenbelt Eco-Park and the Cadimahan River Tour.

Developing riverine communities

Traditionally reliant on tourism, these communities now have alternative income sources. RISE Capiz introduced organic floating gardens, allowing residents to grow their own vegetables, reducing costs while providing fresher produce. Additionally, poultry raising was integrated, ensuring a steady supply of protein without straining natural resources.

Thanks to these initiatives, riverine communities are no longer entirely dependent on tourism – they now have a sustainable means of livelihood.

RISE Capiz introduced alternative and sustainable business models that harnessed the environmental advantages of the area with an organic floating garden, which allow the community to gather food for personal consumption and provide a fresher selection of vegetables on their menu. This in turn lessen their expenses as they are now capable of growing their own food.

Poultry raising was also facilitated by the program to help in farming protein sources while staying within the limitations of their habitat.

Now, riverine communities are no longer entirely dependent on tourism alone. They can now raise and sell their own crops organically.

(Left) I was able to harvest coconuts for the first time in my life!! (Right) A decade's difference in Panay's coconut plantation.

An abundance of coconuts

Capiz, although aptly named the seafood capital, is also home to, of course, buko!

The CAPSU Coconut Breeding and Trials Unit or CBTU was once cited to have the biggest collection of coconut genetic resources among state colleges and universities across the globe. CBTU holds one of the largest collections of coconut genetic resources among state universities worldwide, with 86 varieties.

As they saw the potential of Panay’s rich environment in catering to coconuts, CAPSU invested its efforts on developing coconut-related products from edible applications to construction utilization. Through CBTU, the university continues to push the boundaries of sustainability and industry growth.

CAPSU’s well-deserved recognition

Every institution holds on to the hope of getting the chance to share across communities their efforts in implementing, applying, and providing substantial results inching them ever closer to their goals.

CAPSU, with its superior ability to produce undeniable results, reaped what they sowed during CHED ICONS award 2023.

A testament to the institution’s unwavering commitment to support their local community, CAPSU is now being recognized by the national media which hopefully will allow them to build more bridges in improving the lives of Capizeños.

CAPSU’s RISE Capiz was named second runner-up in StudyPH Sustainable Education Tourism Award during the Commission on Higher Education’s ICONS Award 2023.

Momentum fueled by bright minds and busy hands

Education remains one of my most cherished advocacies. Ultimately, the goal is to foster shared knowledge and collective growth. While government institutions lay the groundwork, it is up to us to seek out and maximize these opportunities.

For those willing to connect and explore available programs, the possibilities are limitless. A sustainable future is built on comprehensive ideas, well-equipped institutions, and strategic government support.

Dreaming of a better future is one thing—but taking action and being on the ground is what will truly make a difference.

