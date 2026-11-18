EDITORIAL - Ready for free trade?

On the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Manila, the government concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement with Canada on Nov. 14.

If the agreement is signed as planned next year, it will be the third bilateral FTA to be signed under the Marcos administration, after the one signed with South Korea on Sept. 7, 2023, on the sidelines of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement or CEPA with the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 13 this year.

The Marcos administration, like previous ones, touts as an accomplishment the signing or conclusion of negotiations on bilateral and regional FTAs.

Such deals open up markets overseas for Philippine goods and services. But free trade is two-way, and the winner is the party that sells more of its products.

In the case of the Philippines, free trade should not further deepen the country’s dependence on imports while domestic production is neglected.

While imports fill domestic supply gaps and help stabilize prices, liberalizing the entry of imports should go hand-in-hand with efforts to boost the readiness of local enterprises for global competition.

As it is, the country is already importing too many basic needs, from fuel to rice and milk, chemical fertilizer, livestock feed and even salt.

On the other hand, what is the country selling to the world? Not enough, except in a handful of areas such as electronics and mineral products as well as certain agricultural commodities.

The manufacturing sector has been tepid while a 4.8-percent contraction in agriculture, forestry and fishing contributed to the gross domestic product’s slide to just 2.1 percent in the third quarter this year – the weakest GDP growth recorded since the first quarter of 2021 at the height of the COVID lockdowns.

At the ASEAN Summit, the grouping upgraded its free trade with China to include goods, services and activities related to the digital economy, artificial intelligence and green development.

The Philippines is also expecting to sign its CEPA with Chile this week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in China, and the FTA with the European Union in 2027.

The country has yet to maximize its participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. RCEP, consisting of 10 ASEAN member states and FTA partner countries Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, entered into force for the Philippines on June 2, 2023.

While there are quarters that welcome the opening of markets, others fear being buried in a flood of imports. The government must help these domestic sectors compete and thrive in a free trade regime.