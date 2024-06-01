Protect the family, no to divorce

Our lawmakers received a clear and direct message, with the Gospel Reading on May 24, 2024, Friday of the 7th Week in Ordinary Time II, that proclaimed:

“What God has joined together, no human being must separate.” -Mark 10:1-12.

The Ordo readings of the Holy Mass of the Church, prepared considerably much earlier, have the above Gospel Reading, assigned on the day when legislators were busy “revising” the divine law on Marriage.

God instituted Marriage as a Sacrament. He authored it, for the good of man, who is a mere creature of the Creator. He is the same yesterday, today and as He will always be. Man ought to obey and respect God’s laws that are designed for his happiness and well-being.

The Divorce Bill is an affront against the 6th and 9th Commandments. Please do not approve the bill and do not make it into a human law, contrary to God’s laws.

News of Congress’ approval of the divorce bill is a heavy blow against ordinary husbands and wives who work hard daily for the family’s material, emotional and spiritual well-being.

Meaningful legislation is what we need, not a callous disregard of family values. Divorce is a convenient exit for couples who face difficulties. Different personal temperaments may inadvertently lead to quarrels, but couples do certainly have lovable qualities too. After all, they fell in love, got married and have children. Thus, husband and wife, despite weaknesses and with sincere struggles and efforts can strive to be lovable once again, after a fight. Virtues are formed and fostered with grace, in daily family struggles.

Divorce opens the way to re-marriage, that may end up in yet, another divorce. And children suffer the most as a result. Parents, think also of your children who want to be happy too like you, not only with material gifts, but with both parents present around, who they see as generously working hard for the welfare of the family. Patience, temperance, fidelity, fortitude, cheerfulness, spirit of service, diligence and sacrifice, among others, are virtues that are “caught” from the living examples of the parents. Thus, we will have a virtuous cycle of responsible citizens for generations to come. Indeed, a happy family is the foundation for a good society of law-abiding citizens.

To help keep the family intact, Saint Josemaría Escriva, the saint of ordinary life, whose Feast Day is on June 26, has advised that “the secret of married happiness lies in everyday things, not in daydreams. It lies in finding the hidden joy of coming home in the evening, in affectionate relations with their children, in the everyday work in which the whole family cooperates; in good humor in the face of difficulties that should be met with a sporting spirit; in making the best use of all the advantages that civilization offers to help us rear children, to make the house pleasant and life more simple.”

(Conversations with Msgr Escriva, 91; http://www.escriva.org).

Mrs. Ching D Aunario

[email protected]