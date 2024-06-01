^

Opinion

Protect the family, no to divorce

Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 8:23pm

Greetings!

Our lawmakers received a clear and direct message, with the Gospel Reading on May 24, 2024, Friday of the 7th Week in Ordinary Time II, that proclaimed:

“What God has joined together, no human being must separate.”  -Mark 10:1-12. 

The Ordo readings of the Holy Mass of the Church, prepared considerably much earlier, have the above Gospel Reading, assigned on the day when legislators were busy “revising” the divine law on Marriage. 

God instituted Marriage as a Sacrament. He authored it, for the good of man, who is a mere creature of the Creator. He is the same yesterday, today and as He will always be. Man ought to obey and respect God’s laws that are designed for his happiness and well-being.

The Divorce Bill is an affront against the 6th and 9th Commandments. Please do not approve the bill and do not make it into a human law, contrary to God’s laws. 

News of Congress’ approval of the divorce bill is a heavy blow against ordinary husbands and wives who work hard daily for the family’s material, emotional and spiritual well-being. 

Meaningful legislation is what we need, not a callous disregard of family values. Divorce is a convenient exit for couples who face difficulties. Different personal temperaments may inadvertently lead to quarrels, but couples do certainly have lovable qualities too. After all, they fell in love, got married and have children. Thus, husband and wife, despite weaknesses and with sincere struggles and efforts can strive to be lovable once again, after a fight. Virtues are formed and fostered with grace, in daily family struggles. 

Divorce opens the way to re-marriage, that may end up in yet, another divorce. And children suffer the most as a result. Parents, think also of your children who want to be happy too like you, not only with material gifts, but with both parents present around, who they see as generously working hard for the welfare of the family. Patience, temperance, fidelity, fortitude, cheerfulness, spirit of service, diligence and sacrifice, among others, are virtues that are “caught” from the living examples of the parents. Thus, we will have a virtuous cycle of responsible citizens for generations to come. Indeed, a happy family is the foundation for a good society of law-abiding citizens. 

To help keep the family intact, Saint Josemaría Escriva, the saint of ordinary life, whose Feast Day is on June 26, has advised that “the secret of married happiness lies in everyday things, not in daydreams. It lies in finding the hidden joy of coming home in the evening, in affectionate relations with their children, in the everyday work in which the whole family cooperates; in good humor in the face of difficulties that should be met with a sporting spirit; in making the best use of all the advantages that civilization offers to help us rear children, to make the house pleasant and life more simple.”

(Conversations with Msgr Escriva, 91; http://www.escriva.org).

Thank you. 

Very truly yours,

Mrs. Ching D Aunario 

[email protected]

vuukle comment

DIVORCE

DIVORCE BILL

MARRIAGE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Food and plastic

By FOOD FOR THOUGHT | By Chit U. Juan | 22 hours ago
I wish I could choose a better title but I was really shocked when I found out about microplastics and how they have gotten into our food.
Opinion
fbtw

Mid-range attack

By The broader view | By Harry Roque | 22 hours ago
A nuclear war-ready Russia and an incensed China have vowed retaliatory measures against America’s prepositioning of a mid-range capability (MRC) missile system in the Philippines.
Opinion
fbtw

Predictability

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 22 hours ago
Business, as we know, hates uncertainty and loves predictability. A clear path to the future helps enterprises plan longer term and work more productively.
Opinion
fbtw

APCU and its role in promoting bilateral relations

By ROSES AND THORNS | By Pia Roces Morato | 22 hours ago
Much of our laureates’ efforts have provided valuable insight as well as access to more opportunities by continuing to promote Philippine-China bilateral relations and through such, there has been a growing...
Opinion
fbtw

The joy of reading

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
As the first typhoon of the year brought heavy rain in Metro Manila, I went late Sunday night to the Big Bad Wolf Books sale.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Psychological and emotional suffering

By A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) | By Jose C. Sison | 1 day ago
Violence against women is punishable under a special law (Republic Act 9262, otherwise known as the Violence against Women and Children’s Act, VAWC)
Opinion
fbtw

Good news for Pharmally: COVID supply sales up anew

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
Pharmally and its government gangmates can get back to monkey business.
Opinion
fbtw

Commonsense POGO-litics

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Comelec though cannot afford to ignore the looming threats of generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistingelection frauds.
Opinion
fbtw

APCU and its role in promoting bilateral relations

By ROSES AND THORNS | By Pia Roces Morato | 1 day ago
The Dalai Lama once said, “Mutual respect is the foundation of genuine harmony.”
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with