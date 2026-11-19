Army, BARMM officials seek to end remaining clan wars

Army Major Gen. Edgar Catu and the minister of the Bangsamoro public order and safety ministry, Jomar Midtimbang, agreed to cooperate on peace and security programs in Bangsamoro towns in Central Mindanao during their meeting early this week.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Army’s 6th Infantry Division and the Bangsamoro public order and safety ministry are now expanding cooperation in resolving a few remaining bloody “rido” amicably in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces, officials said on Thursday, November 19.

Rido means clan war in most southern vernaculars, triggered either by politics, affronts to “maratabat,” or clan pride and honor, land ownership issues and squabbles for control of Moro ancestral geographical domains.

Major Gen. Edgar Catu, commander of 6th ID, told reporters on Thursday that he and the newly-appointed minister of the Ministry of Public Order and Safety-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Jomar Midtimbang, met on Tuesday, during which they agreed to cooperate in pushing forward the public safety agenda of the MPOS-BARMM.

Midtimbang, local executives and the director of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, Col. Michael John Mangahis, together settled last week, at a function facility in Datu Anggal Midtimbang town in Maguindanao del Sur, the deadly rido between two ethnic Maguindanaon clans, whose leaders, among them Traw Eson and Norhamin Silongan, then signed a peace compact brokered by the MPOS-BARMM and provincial officials.

The MPOS-BARMM also covers eight towns in the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area, under the autonomous regional government, but inside Cotabato province in Administrative Region 12.

There are still unsettled clan wars in the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area that MPOS-BARMM officials, now led by Midtimbang, the 6th ID, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the office of Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua are together planning to settle soon.

“We in the 6th Infantry Division, just like the officials of the Bangsamoro regional government, including its chief minister, want all of these few remaining clan wars in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao Norte and in the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area settled soon amicably,” Catu told reporters.

Regional officials had told reporters that Midtimbang and his immediate superior, Macacua, shall tap the support of Catu, his superior, Lt. Gen. Jose Vladimir Cagara, who is commander of the Western Mindanao Command, and PRO-BAR's director, Police Brig. Gen. Christopher Abecia, in implementing the peace and public safety programs of the MPOS-BARMM in the autonomous region.

Catu, who assumed command of 6th ID only last October, said officials of all of the Army brigades and battalions under 6th ID will now start convincing leaders of feuding Moro clans to let Midtimbang and his subordinates in the MPOS-BARMM and emissaries of Macacua, who is the regional chairperson of the multi-sector Bangsamoro Regional Peace and Order Council, reconcile them via Islamic practices of resolving community security issues.