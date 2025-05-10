FULL LIST: Local candidates of Pasay City for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has unveiled the names of those running for local office in Pasay City’s two districts.

Pasay City has 292,695 registered voters, based on Comelec data.

Below is the list of candidates competing for local posts in its two districts:

Mayor - Pasay City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. CALIXTO-RUBIANO, EMI (PFP)

2. MANGUERRA, WOWEE (AKSYON)

Vice-Mayor - Pasay City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. CALIXTO, MARK (LAKAS)

2. TOLENTINO, OKIDOCBONG (IND)

Member, House of Representatives - Pasay City - Lone District

1. BAYONA, ONIE (AKSYON)

2. CALIXTO, TONY (LAKAS)

Councilor - Pasay City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ADVINCULA, JHAZ (PFP)

2. ADVINCULA, RONJAY (IND)

3. ALVINA, AMBET (LAKAS)

4. ANDERSON, RICHARD (IND)

5. CALUBAYAN, ACE (IND)

6. CUNETA, TONYA TONYO (LAKAS)

7. DEL ROSARIO, BOYET DING(LAKAS)

8. GABRIEL, TIGER (PDPLBN)

9. PESEBRE, MARLON (LAKAS)

10. SANTOS, GRACE (LAKAS)

11. SANTOS, PUCHET (LAKAS)

12. SANTOS, TINO CLAUDIO (IND)

13. SATO, JOCELYN (PDPLBN)

14. STA. MARIA, RAMON (KBL)

Councilor - Pasay City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ARCEO, ALLO-MOTI (PFP)

2. BALIAO, JOVITA (PDPLBN)

3. BONGAT, HECTOR (PDPLBN)

4. CADUCOY, RONELO (IND)

5. DEL ROSARIO, BOYET YUYU(TAPAT)

6. JIMENEZ, PAPSY QUEZON (IND)

7. MAGAT, KHEN (PFP)

8. PANALIGAN, ALLAN (PFP)

9. PANTIA, DANNY (IND)

10. RUBIANO, CALIXTO LUIGI (TAPAT)

11. SO, ATE BABY (AKSYON)

12. VENDIVEL, IAN (PFP)

13. YABUT, RAMON RY (LP)

*This is subject to correction.