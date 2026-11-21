Local execs help resolve issues in BARMM education ministry

Bangsamoro officials are now investigating how the educational supplies, including android tablets and computers, intended for learners in the autonomous region were never put to good use, stored for a long time now in a warehouse in Cotabato City.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Local executives in the Bangsamoro region are cooperating with their newly appointed regional education minister in fixing the controversies besetting the ministry entrusted to him, hitting the news non-stop for a long time now.

Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. of Lanao del Sur, Vice Gov. Hadjiman Salliman of Basilan and his constituent-mayor, Roderick Furigay of Lamitan City, separately told reporters on Saturday, November 21, that they are optimistic of closures soon to the so negative perceptions about the Bangsamoro education ministry that its new minister, the lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, is fixing with the help of other regional officials.

The Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao now has a team attending to reports by teachers, students and other stakeholders on perceived irregularities in its operations, the first ever since the agency’s inception after BARMM was established in 2019, replacing the then 27-year-old, less empowered Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Sinarimbo, elected as a member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament during the region’s September 14 first-ever regional parliamentary polls, assumed last week as minister of the MBHTE-BARMM, appointed to the post by their chief minister, Abdulraof Macacua, figurehead of the autonomous region's lawmaking body.

Sinarimbo and his subordinate officials in the MBHTE-BARMM started this week an extensive probe into the alleged mishandling by its two administrative personnel of funds earmarked for the schooling of the ministry's college scholars in the region.

Sinarimbo had ordered an investigation into the issue after several scholars had alleged that the MBHTE-BARMM's monetary assistance for their schooling had been diverted to bank accounts of other individuals through manipulation by two employees in the ministry's regional office.

The complaining scholars and vigilant insiders in the MBHTE-BARMM's regional office in Cotabato City had asked Sinarimbo and their deputy minister, the lawyer Abubakar Katambak, to look into the alleged diversion, by the two ministry personnel, of the schooling support grants to other bank accounts.

“I ordered them to explain their side of the issue, which we in the ministry will use as a basis for our action on it,” Sinarimbo told reporters on Saturday, referring to the MBHTE-BARMM employees allegedly involved in such a scheme.

Sinarimbo and his subordinate officials in the MBHTE-BARMM also found on Thursday, inside the ministry's warehouse in Cotabato City, at least 1,304 unused Android tablets and computers, supposedly earmarked for schools, to hasten the online connectivity of teachers with learners during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, from early 2020 to late 2023, during which class hours were shortened as a public safety measure.

Radio reports on Friday stated that Sinarimbo and MBHTE-BARMM employees also found in the same warehouse no less than six tons of books, learning aids, school bags and other supplies for school children, reportedly procured years prior, but were never distributed to target beneficiaries.

Sinarimbo is also focusing attention on assertions that certain employees of the MBHTE-BARMM also facilitated the appointment of applicants for teaching positions in exchange for money.

Adiong, also chairperson of the Lanao del Sur multi-sector Provincial Development Council, and Salliman, a first-term vice governor in Basilan, had separately pledged support for Sinarimbo's bid to put a durable closure to the controversies in the MBHTE-BARMM that he and other officials in the ministry are now focusing attention on.

“We are optimistic that all of those issues will soon be resolved by the new leadership in that ministry,” Salliman said.

Furigay said he is planning to meet school officials in Lamitan City for a dialogue on how they can, together, help Sinarimbo fix the controversies hounding the MBHTE-BARMM.

Local executives in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces had separately told reporters that they are ready to embark on such an activity in support of Sinarimbo's initiatives.

Elders in the non-Moro indigenous Teduray communities in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces had separately said that they are hoping that the MBHTE-BARMM would soon get revitalized through the joint efforts of its new minister and Macacua, who, besides leading the parliament, is also overseeing all ministries and support agencies under the Bangsamoro government.