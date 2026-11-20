Visayas grid placed under red alert

A red alert was hoisted across the region from 5 to 6 p.m., according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Rotational blackouts threatened the Visayas grid yesterday following the shutdown of major coal-fired power plants and reduced electricity imports from Mindanao.

A red alert was hoisted across the region from 5 to 6 p.m., according to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

The NGCP also placed the grid under yellow alert from 4 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m.

A yellow alert is issued when power reserves drop to low levels, while a red alert is hoisted when available supply is insufficient to meet electricity demand.

Under a red alert, the NGCP and power distribution utilities may implement manual load dropping or rotational blackouts to maintain grid stability and prevent a widespread outage.

More than 600 megaWatts of capacity were unavailable to the grid as 19 power plants were on a forced outage and 23 others were operating at reduced capacities.

The Visayas relies on power imports from Luzon and Mindanao, leaving the region vulnerable when either grid has limited power supply to export.

Speaking at the Pilipinas Conference 2026 yesterday, Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the government is counting on mid-merit natural gas to provide flexible power capacity and help keep the national grid stable.

“This will balance the grid. When the sun is out and there is no solar power, mid-merit can catch up. It follows the load,” Garin said.

Mid-merit power plants bridge the gap between always-on baseload generation and peak-demand sources. Such facilities can quickly adjust their output in response to fluctuations in demand.