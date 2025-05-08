^

FULL LIST: Local candidates of Pasig City for 2025 elections

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 3:53pm
Pasig City map
Graphics by Philstar.com / Enrico Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released the list of candidates vying for local posts in the two districts of Pasig City.

According to Comelec’s January 2025 data, Pasig City is the eighth most vote-rich city in the Philippines for the 2025 midterm elections, with around 463,000 registered voters. 

Here are the candidates running in the two districts of Pasig City:

Mayor - Pasig City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. AYAON, EAGLE (IND)

2. DISCAYA, SARA-ST GERRARD (UGB)

3. PALMA, CORY (IND)

4. SOTTO, VICO (IND)

Vice-Mayor - Pasig City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BERNARDO, IYO-CARUNCHO (IND)

2. DELA CRUZ, KUYA-MARC (IND)

3. JAWORSKI, DODOT (IND)

Member, House of Representatives - Pasig City - Lone District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ROMULO, ROMAN (NPC)

2. SIA, IAN (IND)**

*Comelec disqualified Sia for making sexist and discriminatory remarks during the campaign period, particularly targeting single mothers and later his assistant’s appearance.

Councilor - Pasig City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ANGELES, RON (PMP)

2. BALDERRAMA, REX (NP)

3. CRUZ, RAM ALAN (LP)

4. DELOS SANTOS, VOLTA (AKAY)

5. GAVIOLA, KUYA JESS (NP)

6. GONZALES, KONSI ERIC (NPC)

7. LEE, SHAMCEY (IND)

8. PASCUAL, JP (RP)

9. PUA, KAP RICHIE (PMP)

10. REYES, ATTY TANTAN (IND)

11. RUSTIA, KIKO (NPC)

12. SAMSON, KAP JR (IND)

13. SANTIAGO, PAO (NPC)

14. SENOGAT, COACH PAUL (AKBYN)

15. TANTOCO, SIMON ROMULO (NPC)

Councilor - Pasig City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. AGUSTIN, BUBOY (NPC)

2. ALMARINEZ, ARA MINA (LAKAS)

3. AÑON, MER (IND)

4. ASILO, SYVEL (NP)

5. BALINGIT, JRB (IND)

6. CONCEPCION, JUNJUN (PMP)

7. DE ASIS, STEVE (NP)

8. DE LEON, ANGELU-TGIS (IND)

9. DELA CRUZ, KAYE (IND)

10. ENRIQUEZ, USEC-RYAN (PDPLBN)

11. GAVINO, ED (IND)

12. HAPIN, BOBBY (IND)

13. INOCENCIO, WARREN (IND)

14. MARTIRES, MARO (IND)

15. RAYMUNDO, BOYIE (NPC)

16. SITYAR, WILLY (NP)

**This is subject to correction.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

PASIG
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
