FULL LIST: Local candidates of Quezon City for 2025 elections

MANILA, Philippines —The Commission on Elections released a list of candidates in the six districts of Quezon City.

The most populous area in the Philippines is also the most vote-rich city in the country this year, according to the poll body. Comelec's data shows that there are 1.45 million registered voters in Quezon City.

Here are the candidates running in Quezon City:

Mayor – Quezon City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BELMONTE, JOY (SBP)

2. CABALO, JONATHAN (IND)

3. JOTA, ROLANDO (IND)

4. NAVAT, NOLI (IND)

5. VELASCO, DIOSDADO (IND)

Vice-Mayor – Quezon City

Name to appear on the ballot

1. FAELANGCO, JUNE (IND)

2. INGLES, INVENTOR (IND)

3. SOTTO, GIAN (SBP)

4. VILLARTA, DANTE (IND)

Member of the House of Representatives – Quezon City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ATAYDE, ARJO (NP)

2. CRISOLOGO, BINGBONG (PFP)

Councilor – Quezon City First District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. AROMIN, BENJAMIN JR. (IND)

2. ATAYDE, GAB (SBP)

3. CALALAY, TJ (SBP)

4. CASTRO, DOLAND (AKAY)

5. CRISOLOGO, NIKKI (PFP)

6. DELARMENTE, DORAY (SBP)

7. FERRER, CHARM (SBP)

8. HERRERA, BH BERNARD (SBP)

9. HONASAN, CARA (IND)

10. JUICO, SEP (SBP)

11. MANANSALA, ROLAND (IND)

12. VILLANUEVA, MELODINO (IND)

Member of the House of Representatives – Quezon City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BERNIDO, ROEL (IND)

2. GARCIA, ATTY. VIRGIL (IND)

3. PALMA, FRANCISCO (IND)

4. TULFO, RALPH (PFP)

Councilor – Quezon City Second District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BELMONTE, MIKEY (SBP)

2. FRESNILLO, JOSIE (IND)

3. LIBAN, ATTY. BONG (SBP)

4. LUDOVICA, TATAY RANNIE (SBP)

5. MEDALLA, ALY (SBP)

6. MEDINA, CANDY (SBP)

7. NAVAT, NOEL (IND)

8. PEREZ, NIDO (IND)

9. TAOINGAN, LEONARDO (IND)

10. TENORIO, MANUEL (IND)

11. VALMOCINA, DAVE (SBP)

Member of the House of Representatives – Quezon City Third District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. PUMAREN, FRANZ (NUP)

2. REYES, ALLAN BENEDICT (PFP)

Councilor – Quezon City Third District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ANTONIO, CHUCKIE (SBP)

2. COSETENG, JULIAN (SBP)

3. DE LEON, DON (SBP)

4. LAGUMBAY, WENCY (NP)

5. LIQUIGAN, ATORNI TOPE (IND)

6. LUMBAD, DOK G (SBP)

7. PLANAS, PAU (PFP)

8. PUMAREN, LUIGI (SBP)

9. REYES, ATTY. ANTON (NPC)

10. RUFO, NORMA (IND)

Member of the House of Representatives – Quezon City Fourth District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. RILLO, MARVIN (LAKAS)

2. SUNTAY, BONG (UNA)

Councilor – Quezon City Fourth District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. ANDAL, NESTOR (IND)

2. AQUINO, AWIN (IND) 6

3. BELMONTE, ATTY VINCENT (SBP)

4. CAALAMAN, LOREVIE (MKBYN)

5. DAZA, NANETTE (LAKAS)

6. DEL MUNDO, KIKO (IND)

7. FORBES, ALI (IND)

8. HIPOL, BAYANI (IND)

9. IBAÑEZ, JAMES (IND)

10. LIM, IVY-LAGMAN (SBP

11. MALAÑGEN, RAQUEL (LAKAS)

12. RILLO, IMEE (LAKAS)

13. SERNIAS, FLOCERFIDA (IND)

14. SUNTAY, ATTY. MIGS (IND)

15. YAP, EGAY (SBP)

Member of the House of Representatives – Quezon City Fifth District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. DE GUZMAN, ATE ROSE (WPP)

2. LIN, ATE ROSE (IND)

3. MALLARI, FIDELA (IND)

4. RUSTIA, ANGEL JR. (IND)

5. VARGAS, PM (LAKAS)

Councilor – Quezon City Fifth District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. CASTELO, KARL (AKSYON)

2. GADONG, KUYA J (IND)

3. LIBAN, SHAY (SBP)

4. MEDALLA, RAM (SBP)

5. MELENDEZ, AIKO (SBP)

6. ORTIGAS, ANGEL (IND)

7. PINEDA, ENZO (SBP)

8. QUEBAL, JONEL (IND)

9. SABE, ARPEE (IND)

10. VARGAS, ALFRED (SBP)

11. VISAYA, JOSEPH JOE (SBP

Member of the House of Representatives – Quezon City Sixth District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. CO-PILAR, MARIVIC (NUP)

Councilor – Quezon City Sixth District

Name to appear on the ballot

1. BERNARDO, VIC (SBP)

2. FRANCISCO, HELEN (IND

3. GENEROSO, SOTTO VITO (SBP)

4. GOMEZ, OSCAR JR. (IND)

5. JUAN, DOC ELLIE (SBP)

6. MATIAS, KRISTINE DONNY (SBP)

7. MEDINA, COCOY (SBP)

8. PILAR, BANJO (SBP)

9. SALUDES, LOUIE (IND)

*This is subject to correction.