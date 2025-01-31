Zambales media, lawyersâ€™ group ink MOA for legal aid

Zambales media, lawyers’ group ink MOA for legal aid

SUBIC, Zambales — Journalists in the Zambales and Olongapo area have partnered with the Zambales chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) to safeguard their rights and strengthen their capacity to address legal challenges encountered at work.

Joanna Rose Aglibot, chair of the Olongapo City and Zambales chapter of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), said their group signed on January 16 an agreement with the Zambales IBP for legal aid, rights education and advocacy programs.

Aglibot described the MOA between the two groups as “a historic partnership that demonstrates both organizations’ commitment to promote justice, human rights and press freedom.”

The agreement was made necessary by “significant challenges” that local media face in covering sensitive issues like the West Philippine Sea dispute, the parties noted.

Under the agreement, IBP Zambales through its legal aid program, shall provide legal assistance to journalists covering the WPS row, including representation in cases involving harassment, intimidation, or violations of their press freedom rights.

The lawyers’ group shall also conduct education and training programs for NUJP Olongapo-Zambales members to increase awareness of their legal rights, remedies, and protections under the law; and to strengthen their capacity to address legal challenges during journalistic activities.

The NUJP, meanwhile, shall assist in documenting issues and incidents related to the West Philippine Sea dispute for case preparation and advocacy efforts, and disseminate information on the challenges faced by journalists in covering the disputed area.

IBP Zambales shall provide its services on a pro bono basis, Aglibot said.

The parties signed the agreement during a meeting with Subic fishermen, who narrated their difficulty in earning a living due to the geopolitical problem at the West Philippine Sea.

The agreement was signed for the media group by Aglibot and Henry Empeño, secretary for NUJP-Olongapo/Zambales; and for the lawyers’ group by Atty. Dahlia B. Salamat, IBP Zambales president, and Atty. Jaklyn Hanna Pineda-Devilla, chairperson of the Legal Aid Committee of IBP Zambales.