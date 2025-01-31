^

Nation

Zambales media, lawyers’ group ink MOA for legal aid

E.H. Edejer - Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 11:33am
Zambales media, lawyersâ€™ group ink MOA for legal aid
NUJP-Olongapo/Zambales chairperson Joanna Rose Aglibot shows a copy of the agreement with IBP Zambales chapter.

SUBIC, Zambales — Journalists in the Zambales and Olongapo area have partnered with the Zambales chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) to safeguard their rights and strengthen their capacity to address legal challenges encountered at work.

Joanna Rose Aglibot, chair of the Olongapo City and Zambales chapter of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), said their group signed on January 16 an agreement with the Zambales IBP for legal aid, rights education and advocacy programs.

Aglibot described the MOA between the two groups as “a historic partnership that demonstrates both organizations’ commitment to promote justice, human rights and press freedom.”

The agreement was made necessary by “significant challenges” that local media face in covering sensitive issues like the West Philippine Sea dispute, the parties noted.

Under the agreement, IBP Zambales through its legal aid program, shall provide legal assistance to journalists covering the WPS row, including representation in cases involving harassment, intimidation, or violations of their press freedom rights.

The lawyers’ group shall also conduct education and training programs for NUJP Olongapo-Zambales members to increase awareness of their legal rights, remedies, and protections under the law; and to strengthen their capacity to address legal challenges during journalistic activities.

The NUJP, meanwhile, shall assist in documenting issues and incidents related to the West Philippine Sea dispute for case preparation and advocacy efforts, and disseminate information on the challenges faced by journalists in covering the disputed area.

IBP Zambales shall provide its services on a pro bono basis, Aglibot said.

The parties signed the agreement during a meeting with Subic fishermen, who narrated their difficulty in earning a living due to the geopolitical problem at the West Philippine Sea.

The agreement was signed for the media group by Aglibot and Henry Empeño, secretary for NUJP-Olongapo/Zambales; and for the lawyers’ group by Atty. Dahlia B. Salamat, IBP Zambales president, and Atty. Jaklyn Hanna Pineda-Devilla, chairperson of the Legal Aid Committee of IBP Zambales.

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

8 party-lists leading SWS survey

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Eight party-list groups, mostly incumbents, are leading the latest survey conducted by Social Weather Stations.
Nation
fbtw
Bestlink denies stranding students, apologizes for 'inconvenience'

Bestlink denies stranding students, apologizes for 'inconvenience'

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Bestlink College of the Philippines rejected allegations of endangering student safety Wednesday, January 29, following the...
Nation
fbtw

6 students hurt in chemical explosion

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Six senior high school students were injured after a bottle of ethanol leaked, causing an explosion in a Makati private school on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Engineering works needed to make Marilaque Highway safer

PNP: Engineering works needed to make Marilaque Highway safer

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
More than increasing police visibility, engineering works are needed along Marilaque Highway in Tanay, Rizal to instill discipline...
Nation
fbtw

Marcos inaugurates Cebu runway

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The tourism and trade industry of Cebu is expected to get a boost after President Marcos inaugurated yesterday a P2.55-billion runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the country’s first parallel...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 priests 'fit' to return to ministry after sexual abuse allegations &mdash; Cebu archdiocese

3 priests 'fit' to return to ministry after sexual abuse allegations — Cebu archdiocese

By Ian Laqui | 18 hours ago
In a statement, Palma said that the three priests, who were previously suspended due to allegations of sexual abuse, have...
Nation
fbtw
Teacher killed in motor collision in Cotabato

Teacher killed in motor collision in Cotabato

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
A school teacher died from injuries after her motorcycle collided head-on with another along a highway in Barangay Poblacion,...
Nation
fbtw
2 NPAs killed in clash with soldiers in Butuan City

2 NPAs killed in clash with soldiers in Butuan City

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Two members of the New People’s Army were killed in an encounter with soldiers in Barangay Los Angeles in Butuan City,...
Nation
fbtw
Shabu lab revealed after fire, explosion in Cavite

Shabu lab revealed after fire, explosion in Cavite

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Upon arrival, the emergency responders discovered various drug paraphernalia, laboratory equipment and chemicals suspected...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with