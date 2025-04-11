P28.7 million refined sugar seized in Subic

MANILA, Philippines — Refined sugar valued at P28.7 million has been seized by agents of the Bureau of Customs at the port of Subic.

The shipment, allegedly misdeclared as “sweet mixed powder,” arrived from Vietnam in 14 shipping containers that were inspected on March 10 by Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio.

A laboratory analysis conducted in collaboration with the Sugar Regulatory Administration showed the sucrose content of the samples collected from the shipment exceeded the regulatory limit for sweet mixed powder.