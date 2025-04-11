Kerwin Espinosa shot while campaigning

MANILA, Philippines — Self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa was shot along with two others while campaigning in Albuera, Leyte yesterday afternoon.

Espinosa, who is running for mayor of Albuera in the May 12 elections, and members of his slate were at the Leyte Gymnasium in Barangay Tinag-an when the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m., Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson for the Philippine National Police, said in a message to The STAR.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) condemned the attempt on the life of Espinosa and his companions.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia urged the police to immediately identify and arrest the gunman.

Aside from Espinosa, his running mate, vice mayoral candidate Mariel Marinay and a girl were wounded in the incident.

Reports said Espinosa was waiting for his turn to deliver his speech when he was shot.

Witnesses said the gunman was hiding in the ceiling of the stage.

Espinosa’s security detail rushed him and the two other victims to a hospital for treatment.

The local police launched a manhunt for the gunman.

Espinosa was tagged as a major drug trafficker in Eastern Visayas during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte. – Miriam Desacada, Mayen Jaymalin