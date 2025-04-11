Village chief killed in Lanao Sur attack

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A barangay chairman was killed while his companion was wounded in an ambush by unidentified assailants in Malabang, Lanao del Sur on Wednesday.

The attack occurred hours after another ambush was reported in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur that wounded a village chairman running for a council seat and his companion.

Reports said the fatality, identified as Binhar Alon Jawad, 25, of Barangay Baraas in Picong town, and his companion Norhan Sarip, 20, were in a sport utility vehicle when they were ambushed in Barangay Montay at past 9 a.m.

Responding police officers recovered bullet shells believed fired from a rifle at the scene of the attack.