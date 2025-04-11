^

Nationwide Holy Week assistance operations activated

Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 11:23am
MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) officially activated its annual nationwide public assistance operations for this year’s Holy Week.

The NTC said it has directed all regional directors to coordinate with the National Disaster Risk Reductions and Management Councils (NDRRMCs), Civic Action Groups (CAGs) and Amateur Radio Groups (ARGs) that will render public assistance operations within their respective areas of jurisdiction and extend assistance to the LGUs and NDRRMC.

In a memorandum dated Monday, April 7, the agency instructed regional directors to determine the appropriate assistance the Commission may provide, such as issuance of the necessary temporary permits and licenses, to lend assistance and ensure the safety of Filipinos who will be traveling to various parts of the country.

The assistance of radio, television and cable TV stations/operators have also been enlisted for the proper and timely dissemination of related information.

The preparatory reports to be submitted to the Office of the Commissioner contain the list of participating CAGs and ARGs, the areas and routes covered, operating frequencies and contact details of point persons for the duration of the operations.

NTC regional offices are also directed to monitor the operations of the CAGs and ARGs in their areas of jurisdiction and submit ongoing and post operation reports to the Office of the Commissioner.

The NTC said this annual public service activity organized the agency and its regional offices aims to ensure the safe travels of Filipino families during their traditional pilgrimage to the provinces during Holy Week.

