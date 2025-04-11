4 die in Quezon motorcycle mishap

The fatalities – motorcycle driver Jay, 23, and his passengers Jemma, 19; Carmi, 14, and Cena, 6 – were declared dead on arrival at the Quezon Provincial Hospital Network.

SAN NARCISO, Quezon, Philippines — Four people including two minors died when their motorcycle crashed into a tree in this town on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports said the victims were traveling along the San Andres-San Narciso Road in Barangay Vigo when they figured in the accident.

The victims, who were not wearing helmets, were thrown off the motorcycle.

Investigation showed the driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into a tree.