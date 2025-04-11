42 undocumented foreigners nabbed in Quezon resort

ALABAT, Quezon, Philippines — Forty-two alleged undocumented foreigners were arrested during a raid on a private resort in Alabat, Quezon on Wednesday morning.

The foreigners, mostly Chinese, were brought to the headquarters of the Calabarzon police in Calamba, Laguna for documentation, according to Lt. Col. Chitadel Gaoiran, spokesperson for the Calabarzon police.

Reports said the Chinese leased the resort as their temporary shelter while working at a nearby windmill construction project.

The raid in Barangay Villa Norte – conducted by a joint team of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission and Bureau of Immigration (BI) as well as members of the Calabarzon and Alabat police – was based on reports that several foreigners were spotted frequenting the area.

The BI said it would determine if the foreigners are connected to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO).

Authorities said most of the foreigners look young and are said to be engineers.

Calabarzon police director Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas said the foreigners have yet to present documents.

Philippine Coast Guard commandant Adm. Ronnie Gavan said the PCG would intensify intelligence gathering and verify the identities of occupants of vehicles boarding roll-on roll-off vessels.

Gavan made the statement after receiving reports that the 42 foreigners traveled to an island in Quezon. - Evelyn Macairan