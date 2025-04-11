^

Nation

Easterlies, ITCZ to bring hot, rainy weather

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
April 11, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  The country will continue to experience a combination of hot, humid and intermittent rainy weather due to the easterlies and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA said the easterlies, which bring hot air from the Pacific Ocean, would aggravate high temperatures while the ITCZ – a region where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres converge – has been causing cloud formation and rain, particularly in the eastern parts of the country.

Regions expected to experience rain and thunderstorms until tomorrow are Zamboanga peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao and Caraga.

State meteorologists said no storm is expected to develop next week.

PAGASA said heat indeces in various regions is expected to remain high.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range from 24 to 34 degrees Celsius, Baguio City from 17 to 25 degrees, Tuguegarao from 24  to 33 and Legazpi from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature is anticipated in Palawan and parts of Mindanao, which is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

Residents of areas prone to landslides, particularly those in mountainous regions, have been told to exercise caution due to possible rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.           

