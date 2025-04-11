^

3,056 illegal campaign posters in Manila removed

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
April 11, 2025 | 12:00am
Unauthorized tarpaulins and stickers were found on center islands, utility poles and lamp posts along Quirino Avenue, Zobel Roxas, Onyx and Pedro Gil streets in Manila, the MMDA said.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Up to 3,056 illegal campaign materials were removed on Wednesday in Manila, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

Unauthorized tarpaulins and stickers were found on center islands, utility poles and lamp posts along Quirino Avenue, Zobel Roxas, Onyx and Pedro Gil streets in Manila, the MMDA said.

Based on the Commission on Election (Comelec)’s “Oplan Baklas” program, the MMDA said public areas should be cleared of illegal campaign materials.

Party-list groups and candidates in the May midterm polls are prohibited from installing campaign posters on trees, bridges and other public structures and areas.

Violators risk disqualification.

Personnel of the MMDA, Comelec, Manila Police District and the city government’s Department of Public Safety removed the illegal campaign materials.

COMELEC

MMDA
