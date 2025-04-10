DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discayaâ€™s construction firm

^

DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discaya’s construction firm

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 10, 2025 | 3:27pm
Composite photo shows Pasig mayoral bet Sarah Discaya and incumbent Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto during campaign activities for thte 2025 midterm elections.
Ate Sarah Discaya via Facebook; Vlog ng Pasig via FB / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The interview where a 57-year-old woman with a psychological disability was reportedly coerced into speaking against Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto took place inside the compound of St. Gerrard Construction. 

This is the construction firm now at the center of the controversy, according to Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian, which is owned by the family of Sarah Discaya, Sotto’s main rival for the mayoral post in the upcoming elections. 

Gatchalian shared the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) key findings in an interview with ANC on Thursday, April 10.

The DSWD’s fact-finding team found that the woman had been made to follow a script in exchange for rice. The interview was also confirmed to have been conducted inside St. Gerrard Construction’s premises.

“We also know where the rice distribution [by vloggers] was taking place and we also know where the video took place,” Gatchalian said.

“It was in St. Gerrard Construction which I believe is related to a candidate running in Pasig,” he added. 

Discaya’s husband previously said they were “provoked” to run after Sotto revealed that the company is under investigation for alleged fraud, misrepresentation, contract anomalies and the use of substandard materials.

Sotto previously revealed documents showing how the incorporators of St. Timothy Construction, which has ties to St. Gerrard Construction, were connected to Miru Systems. It was the firm that the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ultimately decided not to fund.

RELATED: Vico Sotto slams 'very stupid' challenge to mayoral bid, denies politicizing firm

‘Systematic storyline’ 

Gatchalian said this case demonstrates a “clear storyline” where people are being forced against their will to make false and disparaging statements.

He added that it was also “systematically” done, as the people behind the video took advantage of “vulnerable, marginalized and poor” citizens as the interviewers profiled them to fit a specific narrative where people in need are against a certain candidate.  

“[T]hey were literally profiling and looking for vulnerable, marginalized and poor individuals to speak out against a particular candidate despite the [person] in this particular case [said] ‘I don’t want to do it. I don’t know what to say,’” Gatchalian said. 

The investigation also found that it wasn’t only the 57-year-old person with a disability who was asked to be interviewed. Senior citizens were also asked. 

“We got reports that there were also senior citizens [who] were also made to speak out and lash out against the incumbent mayor against their will,” the DSWD secretary said.  

He described the case as “scripted, orchestrated and well-executed,” but he noted that the mastermind underestimated the voter for thinking that someone with a disability would not be able to speak out.

The victim’s perspective

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN, the woman with a disability recounted how the incident unfolded. She explained that while in line to receive a rice stub, a person approached her and said, “Halika muna rito, iinterviewhin kita (Come with me first, I’ll interview you).”

The woman said she was then taken to a secluded corner where no one could hear them. When she expressed uncertainty about what to do or say, the interviewer assured her that she would be told exactly what to say.

“Hindi ako marunong magsalita ng mga ganito, wala akong nalalaman sa mga ganyan. Humihingi lang ako ng bigas,” she added. (I don’t know how to say things like this, I don’t know anything about that. I was just asking for rice.)

Gatchalian said the DSWD is taking care of the victim and her family while the investigation is ongoing. “It’s always the victim’s mindset and the victim’s well-being that’s put on top of the list,” he said. 

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) described the "deliberate use of a PWD for political or smear campaigning" as "morally reprehensible" and violates election and human rights laws.

"Political engagement must never come at the expense of another’s dignity and rights," the agency said.

Cybercrime element

The DSWD is also coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Meta to take down the post and identify the user who posted it online as there is a “cybercrime element to it.” 

“Our legal team is looking in the angle of who did this, where it was done and to make sure that we exhaust all legal remedies to hold these people accountable,” Gatchalian said. 

However, the family has stated that they do not plan to pursue additional charges, as they believe it could further harm their family member. Gatchalian also noted that the woman is already facing ridicule from her own neighbors.

As of writing, Discaya's team has not issued any statement regarding the video.  

