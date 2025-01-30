Shabu lab revealed after fire, explosion in Cavite

Alleged paraphernalia seized in a facility in Tanza, Cavite after an explosion on Jan. 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — An alleged shabu laboratory has been revealed following an explosion in Tanza, Cavite, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-CALABARZON said.

At around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, an explosion tore through a facility on Leon Fojas Street in Barangay Sahud-Ulan, Tanza, according to a PDEA statement on Thursday.

Upon arrival, the emergency responders discovered various drug paraphernalia, laboratory equipment and chemicals suspected to be used in the alleged production of illegal drugs.

The seized equipment, according to operatives, belonged to four individuals: two Indonesians, one individual described as Chinese-looking and a Filipina.

The PDEA is currently tracking these suspects, who remain at large.

In an interview with reporters, Philippine National Police spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

“May mga na-recover tayo na some pieces of evidence that could help us lead kung sino 'yung mga nag-ooperate nitong alleged kitchen-type laboratory,” Fajardo said, according to a report of ABS-CBN news.

(We have recovered some pieces of evidence that could help lead us to those operating this alleged kitchen-type laboratory.)

“What’s important ay nakuha natin ito sa isang aksidente lang na nangyari. Merong nakapag-report at nung nakita nila na may mga equipment na believed to be used in manufacturing suspected illegal drugs,” she added.

(What's important is that we discovered this due to a mere accident. Someone reported it, and when they checked, they found equipment believed to be used in manufacturing suspected illegal drugs.)

If arrested, the three individuals will face prosecution under the Dangerous Drugs Act for offenses related to the manufacture of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals.