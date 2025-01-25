3,962 new lawyers take oath

MANILA, Philippines — The successful 2024 Bar examinees took their oath and signed the Roll of Attorneys to become full-fledged lawyers at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City yesterday, the Supreme Court said.

“To our 3,962 new lawyers, this day is a testament of your hard work, perseverance, grit and faith. Congratulations,” SC Associate Justice Mario Lopez, who chaired the 2024 Bar exams, said in his speech.

Lopez urged them to “embody ethics and its virtues of integrity, humility, service, compassion, education and technology,” which he said are the hallmarks of a morally competent lawyer.

Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, chairperson for the 2025 Bar examinations, challenged the new lawyers to redefine what it means to be a lawyer.

“Being a good lawyer starts with being a good person. Choose to live a life of humility, honor and humanity,” Lazaro-Javier said.

The 2024 Bar exam passers were led by topnotcher University of the Philippines graduate Kyle Christian Tutor, who got a grade of 85.77 percent.