^

Nation

Palawan candidate faces Comelec scrutiny for free 'Sinagtala' movie screening

Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 5:40pm
Palawan candidate faces Comelec scrutiny for free 'Sinagtala' movie screening
This composite photo shows a picture uploaded by Baham Mitra's Facebook page showing his attendance to the Sinagtala movie screening at SM Puerto Princesa, Palawan, beside a screengrab of the Facebook post that the Comeleg flagged as a possible form of vote buying.
Baham Mitra Official via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has ordered Palawan congressional candidate Abraham Kahlil "Baham" Mitra to explain why he should not face election charges after reportedly offering free movie tickets to the public.

In a show cause order dated April 8, the Comelec Committee on Kontra Bigay (Anti-Vote-Buying) flagged Mitra's Facebook posts from April 2 and April 4 where he advertised a free block showing of "Sinagtala" at SM Puerto Princesa.

According to the order, Mitra's Facebook page "Baham Mitra Official" advertised:

"UPDATE: PUNO NA PO ANG 165 SLOT
BLOCK SCREENING SINAGTALA AT SM PUERTO PRINCESA. LIMITED SLOT ONLY

...
Ito po ay FREE yes po FREE handog ni Baham Mitra ano pang inaantay ninyo txt na sa number sa ibaba para sa reservation, limited slot only."

Screengrab sent by the Comelec to reporters, April 11, 2025.
Comelec

The Facebook post in question specified that the free tickets included bottled water and regular popcorn, and ended with "Ito po ay FREE yes po FREE handog ni Baham Mitra ano pang inaantay ninyo (This is free, yes it is free, given by Baham Mitra, what are you waiting for)..."

The poll body believes this may violate election laws against vote-buying. Specifically, the poll body cited Section 261(a)(2) of the Omnibus Election Code, which prohibits candidates from giving or offering "anything of value" to induce voters.

“It is the position of this Committee that the foregoing Facebook posts that you made constitute possible violation of Section 261(a) of Batas Pambansa Blg. 881 or the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), as implemented by Section 26 (b) of Comelec Resolution No. 11104,” committee vice chair Teopisto Elnas said in the order made public on Friday, April 11. 

The Comelec order also mentioned that Mitra posted photos on April 4 showing he was present at the movie screening with his supporters.

Mitra, who is running for the position of representative of Palawan's 3rd District, has been given three days to respond to the show cause order. If he fails to comply, the Comelec warned that it will consider this a waiver of his right to be heard and may proceed with filing appropriate cases against him.

Election laws strictly prohibit candidates from offering goods or services that could influence voters' decisions during the campaign period for the upcoming May elections.

Mitra is the youngest son of former House of Representatives Speaker Ramon Mitra, Jr. 

Sinagtala is a local musical film that opened in cinemas on April 2. — Cristina Chi

COMELEC

ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discaya&rsquo;s construction firm

DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discaya’s construction firm

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The 57-year-old woman with a disability was coerced into speaking against Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto in an interview held at the...
Nation
fbtw
Mayoral aspirant Kerwin Espinosa shot in Leyte

Mayoral aspirant Kerwin Espinosa shot in Leyte

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Espinosa, who is a mayoral aspirant, was attacked in Barangay Tinag-an on Thursday, April 10, according to his campaign mate,...
Nation
fbtw
Suspect killed, 4 PDEA agents hurt in shootout

Suspect killed, 4 PDEA agents hurt in shootout

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
An anti-narcotics operation in Parañaque City ended in a shootout that left a suspected drug dealer dead and four agents...
Nation
fbtw

EPD special ops chief declared AWOL

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
The sacked commander of the district special operations unit of the Eastern Police District was declared AWOL or absent without official leave yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
PAL flight diverted to Japan due to cabin smoke

PAL flight diverted to Japan due to cabin smoke

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation yesterday ordered flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) to explain why its Los Angeles-bound...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Discaya on smear video vs Sotto: 'No control' over content at family firm

Discaya on smear video vs Sotto: 'No control' over content at family firm

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Pasig City mayoral bet Sarah Discaya did not confirm or deny whether the smear video against opponent Mayor Vico Sotto was...
Nation
fbtw
BuCor revisits protocols after inmate&rsquo;s foiled rescue

BuCor revisits protocols after inmate’s foiled rescue

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections is reviewing its security policies after 11 armed men ambushed authorities to spring a detained...
Nation
fbtw

Airports on alert for Holy Week

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
All 44 airports in the country are on heightened alert for the observance of Holy Week, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines  announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
NCR crimes down 23%

NCR crimes down 23%

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
The number of index crimes in Metro Manila decreased by 23 percent in the first quarter of 2025, according to the National...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with