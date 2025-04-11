Palawan candidate faces Comelec scrutiny for free 'Sinagtala' movie screening

This composite photo shows a picture uploaded by Baham Mitra's Facebook page showing his attendance to the Sinagtala movie screening at SM Puerto Princesa, Palawan, beside a screengrab of the Facebook post that the Comeleg flagged as a possible form of vote buying.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has ordered Palawan congressional candidate Abraham Kahlil "Baham" Mitra to explain why he should not face election charges after reportedly offering free movie tickets to the public.

In a show cause order dated April 8, the Comelec Committee on Kontra Bigay (Anti-Vote-Buying) flagged Mitra's Facebook posts from April 2 and April 4 where he advertised a free block showing of "Sinagtala" at SM Puerto Princesa.

According to the order, Mitra's Facebook page "Baham Mitra Official" advertised:

"UPDATE: PUNO NA PO ANG 165 SLOT

BLOCK SCREENING SINAGTALA AT SM PUERTO PRINCESA. LIMITED SLOT ONLY ...

Ito po ay FREE yes po FREE handog ni Baham Mitra ano pang inaantay ninyo txt na sa number sa ibaba para sa reservation, limited slot only."

Comelec Screengrab sent by the Comelec to reporters, April 11, 2025.

The Facebook post in question specified that the free tickets included bottled water and regular popcorn, and ended with "Ito po ay FREE yes po FREE handog ni Baham Mitra ano pang inaantay ninyo (This is free, yes it is free, given by Baham Mitra, what are you waiting for)..."

The poll body believes this may violate election laws against vote-buying. Specifically, the poll body cited Section 261(a)(2) of the Omnibus Election Code, which prohibits candidates from giving or offering "anything of value" to induce voters.

“It is the position of this Committee that the foregoing Facebook posts that you made constitute possible violation of Section 261(a) of Batas Pambansa Blg. 881 or the Omnibus Election Code (OEC), as implemented by Section 26 (b) of Comelec Resolution No. 11104,” committee vice chair Teopisto Elnas said in the order made public on Friday, April 11.

The Comelec order also mentioned that Mitra posted photos on April 4 showing he was present at the movie screening with his supporters.

Mitra, who is running for the position of representative of Palawan's 3rd District, has been given three days to respond to the show cause order. If he fails to comply, the Comelec warned that it will consider this a waiver of his right to be heard and may proceed with filing appropriate cases against him.

Election laws strictly prohibit candidates from offering goods or services that could influence voters' decisions during the campaign period for the upcoming May elections.

Mitra is the youngest son of former House of Representatives Speaker Ramon Mitra, Jr.

Sinagtala is a local musical film that opened in cinemas on April 2. — Cristina Chi