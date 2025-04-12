2 hurt in five-vehicle smashup

According to the San Juan Traffic Bureau, the brakes of a white Nissan Terra SUV malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control and cross into the opposite lane.

MANILA, Philippines — Two people were injured yesterday after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into several vehicles along N. Domingo Street in San Juan City.

According to the San Juan Traffic Bureau, the brakes of a white Nissan Terra SUV malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control and cross into the opposite lane.

The SUV hit three tricycles, a jeepney and a sedan.

The injured people were given first aid by responders at the scene and later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the SUV driver was taken into custody following the incident for further investigation.