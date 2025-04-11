Discaya on smear video vs Sotto: 'No control' over content at family firm

Composite photo shows Pasig mayoral bet Sarah Discaya during a campaign activity on April 3, 2025 and incumbent Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto at a blessing ceremony of a temporary city hall on Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Avenue on Sept. 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City mayoral bet Sarah Discaya did not confirm or deny whether the smear video against opponent Mayor Vico Sotto was filmed at her firm’s compound, saying they have “no control” over every piece of content produced by their visitors.

“We do not have control over every conversation or piece of content produced by those who visit or claim affiliation with us,” Discaya’s party Team Kaya This said in a statement on Friday, April 11.

Discaya said their home and headquarters have been open to visitors — including vloggers and supporters — who have “come and gone” over the last six months.

The mayoral bet’s camp also distanced themselves from the video, saying they “do not condone” using anyone, more so members of vulnerable or marginalized groups, for political smear campaigns.

Team Kaya This, however, said it is ready to fully cooperate with authorities investigating the video interview of the person with a disability, who was reportedly coerced into speaking against Sotto.

“We want the truth to come out, and we support any process that ensures accountability,” the statement read. “We are ready to provide any information or assistance necessary to help clarify the situation.”

The video in question features a 57-year-old person with a mental disability, interviewed inside the compound of St. Gerrard Construction, based on initial findings by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The construction firm, owned by the Discayas, has also been used by their party for campaign events, including the kickoff for the local campaign period.

Posted on the now unavailable Facebook page “The Journal Pasig” on April 4, the video shows her telling the interviewer how she hasn’t received her monthly PWD pension or any other assistance from the Pasig City government.

Later asked about her vote in the 2025 midterm elections, she said she would no longer support Sotto and would instead vote for Discaya for mayor.

She and her family spoke to the media earlier this week, revealing that she was instructed on what to say.

The woman explained that after being pulled from the line to receive a rice stub, she told the interviewer she didn’t know what to say and was simply asking for rice. However, the interviewer insisted she would be guided anyway.

RELATED: DSWD: Forced interview of PWD vs Sotto held at Discaya’s construction firm

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said on Thursday, April 10, that the case revealed a “systematic storyline,” in which those behind the video manipulated vulnerable groups to shape a narrative implying that the impoverished citizens of Pasig City opposed its incumbent mayor.

He also revealed that, based on the probe's findings, senior citizens were also asked to speak out against Sotto.

The agency is coordinating with law enforcement to identify those responsible for the video and is exploring all legal avenues to hold them accountable.

The Discayas previously stated during the filing of their certificates of candidacy that they decided to run against Sotto after the mayor exposed issues and ongoing investigations into the firm's contract anomalies and use of substandard materials.

Sotto, meanwhile, is seeking a third and final term as Pasig City mayor.