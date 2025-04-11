Marcos approves grant of safe conduct passes to ex-rebels

CAMP SIONGCO, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. authorized the granting of safe conduct passes to former members of guerrilla groups with pending criminal cases who are applying for government amnesty, through a memorandum he signed on Friday, April 11.

The National Amnesty Commission will facilitate the issuance of safe conduct passes to applicants, allowing them to move freely while applying for amnesty as part of the government’s peace efforts with the New People’s Army, the Moro National Liberation Front, and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Marcos signed the document at the Officers’ Club of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division headquarters, in the presence of reporters, Bangsamoro regional officials, police and military representatives, and leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), both of which have existing peace agreements with Malacañang.

The safe conduct passes to be issued by the National Amnesty Commission will allow former rebels, some of whom face criminal charges and have outstanding arrest warrants, to move freely as they apply for amnesty, without fear of being apprehended.

The president was accompanied to the symbolic event by National Amnesty Commission Chairperson Leah Tanodra-Armamento, along with commissioners Jamar Kulayan and Ser-me Ayuyao. Also present were Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr., Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr., and Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the military’s Western Mindanao Command.

The event was also attended by the Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Abdulrauf Macacua, BARMM Labor Minister Muslimin Sema (who is also chairperson of the MNLF), Region 12 State Prosecutor Mariam April Veloso Mastura, and Datu Odin Sinsuat Mayor Lester Sinsuat.

Macacua, who leads the 80-member Bangsamoro parliament, is also the head of the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces.

In his message, the president underscored that the issuance of safe conduct passes to qualified applicants is a key component of the government’s peace process with former rebel group members.

He added that the Armed Forces, alongside the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, are prepared to engage with remaining rebel groups interested in returning to the fold of the law.