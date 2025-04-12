^

Sandra Cam, ex-PCSO member, 64

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
April 12, 2025 | 12:00am
Sandra Cam, ex-PCSO member, 64
File photo of former PCSO board member Sandra Cam.
The Philippine STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member and jueteng whistle-blower Sandra Cam died on Thursday. She was 64.

Cam’s son, Marco, issued a statement on Thursday night announcing her death.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved mother, Sandra Abano Martinez – Cam who was called to join our Creator,” the statement read.

The cause of Cam’s death was not disclosed. Cam’s wake is at St. Peter Chapels along Dr. Arcadio Santos Avenue in Parañaque City.

“In loving memory and with gratitude to God for a life well lived, we invite our family, friends and those whose lives she has touched to join us as we celebrate the gift of her life,” Cam’s son said.

Her son said Cam earned the “Dangal ng Bayan” award and was recognized as a “Natatanging Filipina na Sumusulong sa Pagtulong at Paglaban sa Korapsyon.”

“Her deep value for education likewise earned her recognition as an outstanding Asian Public Servant and Educator in the Philippines,” her son said.

Cam and her son faced a murder charge in connection with the killing of former Batuan, Masbate vice mayor Charlie Yuson III in Manila in 2019.

A Manila court acquitted them in 2023 after the prosecution failed to show they performed overt acts leading to the implementation of the plot against Yuson.          

