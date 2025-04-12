Marina grounds 4 â€˜unsafeâ€™ vessels

^

Marina grounds 4 ‘unsafe’ vessels

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
April 12, 2025
This photo shows PCG officials in the Southern Visayas district stationed at passenger terminals, December 20, 2024.
Coast Guard District Southern Visayas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Amid an expected surge of passengers traveling this Holy Week, four vessels were suspended for not following safety standards, the Maritime Industry Authority reported.

The MARINA, in a statement issued yesterday, said the four ships were part of 10 vessels that were “temporarily suspended due to safety-related deficiencies.”

The other six were “cleared after verification of required corrective actions.”

The suspension of ship operations was part of MARINA’s intensified compliance monitoring, which aims to ensure that all vessels are safe, seaworthy and compliant with maritime regulations, especially amid the expected rise in the number of sea travelers during the Holy Week. The move can also prevent the disruption of travel plans due to last-minute vessel cancellations due to safety violations.

MARINA deployed seven inspection teams to port areas with high passenger traffic. The teams have inspected at least 103 passenger vessels.

“The results of our inspections show that the majority of our operators are compliant. For the few who fell short, swift action was taken to ensure that no unsafe vessel puts lives at risk,” MARINA Administrator Sonia Malaluan said.

The agency did not provide other details such as the types of vessels and their names and operators.

NAIA prepares for Holy Week

At the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. or NNIC is gearing up for passenger surge this Holy Week, estimating that 1.18 million passengers will pass through the airport.

The estimate is an increase of 14.23 percent from last year’s 1.04 million passengers.

The NNIC, which operates the NAIA, stepped up its preparations to ensure efficient operations and provide support throughout the busy travel period, with Good Friday being the busiest at 851 flights scheduled.

To avoid delays, NNIC is reminding passengers to arrive at least three hours before international flights and two hours before domestic schedules.

Travelers are also encouraged to double-check their flight details and terminal assignments, make sure their travel documents are complete and avoid bringing prohibited items in their carry-on or checked bags.

While the airport is fully operational and support teams are on standby, passengers should expect larger crowds, longer lines at check-in and security, and possible delays due to the high volume of travelers.

“We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation in the days ahead, as we work together to make the travel experience better for everyone,” said NNIC general manager Angelito Alvarez. — Elijah Felice Rosales, Rudy Santos

