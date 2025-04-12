Blue Ribbon probes scrapped Masungi project

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on April 11, 2025 presides over the Senate hearing on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ cancellation of the supplemental joint venture agreement with Blue Star Construction Development Corporation for the establishment of a proposed government housing complex within in the Masungi Georeserve in Tanay, Rizal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon committee yesterday mediated between officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Masungi Georeserve Foundation in a land dispute involving the biodiversity site.

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano urged DENR Secretary Antonia Yulo Loyzaga and the Dumaliang family to settle their differences brought about by the cancellation of the government’s 2002 supplemental agreement with the Blue Star Construction and Development Corp.

The DENR scrapped the deal and blamed the Dumaliangs’ Blue Star for failing to construct 5,000 garden cottages for a government housing project located within a 300-hectare site in the protected area.

Loyzaga accused the Dumaliang group of taking hold of the land without legal basis and running a business under the guise of conservation.

In response, the family patriarch, Ben Dumaliang, lamented the broken public-private partnership between the corporation-foundation and the government, saying it was the DENR that failed to fulfill its duty of clearing the site of illegal claimants.

Billie Dumaliang, advocacy director for Blue Star, said the family did not benefit from the contract, and that their sole intention is to conserve the site known for its karst terrain.

Masungi Foundation managing trustee Ann Dumaliang said the Senate hearing could have been an opportunity for both parties to sit down and make up for the lack of dialogue in the past.

Cayetano formed a technical working group composed of representatives from both sides in a bid to strike a compromise between the parties.