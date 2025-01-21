^

Maguindanao del Norte residents surrender 20 more combat weapons

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 2:43pm
The firearms surrendered by residents of Talitay, Maguindanao del Norte are now in the custody of the Army's 6th Infantry Division.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Army collected 20 more combat weapons on Saturday, January 18, turned in by Moro villagers in Talitay, Maguindanao del Norte in support of a disarmament program complementing the Mindanao peace process.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Monday, January 20, that the assault rifles, bolt-action sniper rifles, pistols and grenade and rocket launchers were surrendered by residents of Talitay through the intercession of local executives and officials of Army units covering the municipality.

They agreed to turn over their weapons to Lt. Col. Robert Betita of the 1st Mechanized Battalion and to the acting commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade, Col. Ricky Bunayog, after both officers and barangay leaders in Talitay had explained to them the intricacies of the Small Arms and Light Weapons Program.

Residents of Talitay submitted for 6th ID's custody their combat weapons during a symbolic rite at their local government operations center last Saturday.

The SALW Program is being implemented jointly in Central Mindanao by the 6th ID and the office of Presidential Adviser on Peace Reconciliation and Unity Carlito Galve Jr. 

Since July 2024, units of 6th ID had collected dozens of B40 rocket and 40 millimeter grenade launchers, M16 and M14 assault rifles, bolt-action sniper rifles, M60 and .30 caliber machineguns, pistols and shotguns that residents of Central Mindanao's neighboring Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani provinces surrendered in compliance with the SALW Program.

Nafarrete said they are expecting the voluntary surrender in the coming months of more firearms by residents of the six provinces with the help of local government units helping push the SALW Program forward. 

