Drivers' push for P15 jeepney fare under review

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 21, 2025 | 1:42pm
Traditional jeepneys in Manila
In this photo taken on April 5, 2024, jeepneys commute along a street in Manila.
AFP / Ted Aljibe, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced on Tuesday that it is reviewing a proposal to raise the minimum jeepney fare to P15.  

In a statement issued on January 21, the agency acknowledged the petition from various transport groups requesting an increase in the minimum fare for jeepneys from the current P13.  

“We understand the challenges faced by our drivers and operators due to rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of living,” the LTFRB said in its statement.  

However, the agency noted that it must also consider the potential impact of a fare hike on commuters.  

“We assure all stakeholders that the board will conduct public hearings and consultations to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process,” it added.  

The current minimum fare of P13 for traditional jeepneys was implemented in October 2023, alongside a P15 minimum fare for modern jeepneys. 

