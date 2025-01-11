^

Nation

Suspects behind ambush of couple in Sultan Kudarat arrested

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 4:59pm
Suspects behind ambush of couple in Sultan Kudarat arrested
Satellite image shows Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat
Google Earth

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Local executives and the police together filed criminal charges against the two now detained perpetrators of the ambush of a couple in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat last Thursday, January 9.

Sherwin Bation Salgan, 21, and his 28-year-old accomplice, Mohalidin Bito Nanding, were arrested by policemen in a pursuit operation in Barangay Sangay in Kalamansig before dawn Friday, some 10 hours after they killed in an ambush Nestor Rondon and his wife Marilou.

Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, director of the Police Regional Office-12, told reporters on Saturday, January 11, that witnesses, among them barangay officials, have identified Salgan and Bito as the gunmen who ambushed the couple in Barangay Santa Clara in Kalamansig, enabling policemen, led by municipal police chief Major Rodney Binoya, to locate and clamp them down.

Rondon and his wife, a barangay health worker, were riding a motorcycle together, on their way to a far-flung farming enclave to check a sick villager, when Salgan and Nanding, positioned along the route, opened fire as they got close, killing them both instantly.

Salgan and Nanding were both cornered by Binoya and personnel of the Kalamansig Municipal Police Station in a small house in a secluded area in Barangay Sangay, about five kilometers from where they killed the Rondons.

Ardiente said Binoya and his subordinates have seized from Salgan and Nanding a Norinco .45 caliber pistol, a 9 millimeter Daewoo pistol and a fragmentation grenade.

Ardiente said Salgan and Nanding, who, in the presence of local officials, confessed to having killed the Rondons, shall also be separately prosecuted for illegal possession of firearms and a grenade.

AMBUSH

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Speaker&rsquo;s challenger disqualified in May polls

Speaker’s challenger disqualified in May polls

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has disqualified a political aspirant who wants to challenge House Speaker Martin Romualdez...
Nation
fbtw
30 Northern Mindanao areas tagged as poll hotspots

30 Northern Mindanao areas tagged as poll hotspots

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 17 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has identified 30 municipalities and cities in Northern Mindanao as election areas of...
Nation
fbtw
60 injured in two vehicular mishaps in Quezon City

60 injured in two vehicular mishaps in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
At least 50 people were injured when three buses collided along the EDSA Bus Carousel yesterday and another 10 got hurt after...
Nation
fbtw
2 suspects in kidnapping, killing of Quezon City businessman nabbed

2 suspects in kidnapping, killing of Quezon City businessman nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Two men who were among the six suspects in the kidnapping and killing of a businessman from Quezon City were arrested Wednesday...
Nation
fbtw
No government work, classes in Manila, Pasay on Monday

No government work, classes in Manila, Pasay on Monday

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has ordered the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in both public and private...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 dead in Calabarzon gun attacks

2 dead in Calabarzon gun attacks

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
A man and a woman were killed in separate gun attacks in Batangas and Laguna on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

Go turns over Super Health Center in Midsayap

17 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go led the turnover of a Super Health Center to the local government of Midsayap in North Cotabato on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
4 killed in separate Sultan Kudarat ambush incidents

4 killed in separate Sultan Kudarat ambush incidents

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
A couple, a Catholic school official and a student were killed in two ambush incidents in just one hour in the adjoining...
Nation
fbtw
P1 million worth shabu seized in South Cotabato police operation

P1 million worth shabu seized in South Cotabato police operation

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Non-uniformed policemen seized P1 million worth of shabu from six peddlers arrested in a nighttime anti-narcotics operation...
Nation
fbtw
Motorcycle-riding mom killed in Kidapawan City ambush

Motorcycle-riding mom killed in Kidapawan City ambush

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Two men ambushed and killed a housewife at a busy intersection in Barangay Sudapin, Kidapawan City, Cotabato province, on...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with