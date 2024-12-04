Cops seize P15M worth of cigarettes in Zamboanga Sibugay

The police operation in Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay, which led to the seizure of P15 million worth of cigarettes from Indonesia, was supported by local officials in the province.

COTABATO CITY — Policemen confiscated P15 million worth of imported cigarettes in an anti-smuggling operation in Barangay Laih in Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay before dawn Tuesday, November 3.

Officials of the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office and Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, separately told reporters on Wednesday, December 4, that the contraband was confiscated from a keeper in Purok 4 in Barangay Laih in Siay.

Masauding said the operation that led to the confiscation of 283 large boxes of various cigarette brands made in Indonesia was assisted by personnel from the Bureau of Customs and local officials.

Masauding said he has directed the chiefs of the police units that participated in the anti-smuggling operation to immediately turn over the imported cigarettes to customs officials in Region 9 for their bureau’s disposition.