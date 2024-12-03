^

Nation

Pangasinan bans pawning 4Ps cash cards

Artemio Dumlao - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2024 | 12:00am

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Pangasinan is banning the practice of pledging the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps cash cards as loan collateral.

 The provincial government, in approving Ordinance 331-2024, seeks to punish individuals, groups, business establishments and loan sharks who accept 4Ps cash cards or other related documents for cash loans or other forms of indebtedness. 

Violators will be fined P2,000 and detained for five days for the first offense. The second and third offenses carry a fine of P3,000 with a 15-day jail time and P5,000 with a 30-day imprisonment, respectively. 

According to the provincial board, the measure aims to protect the welfare of 4Ps beneficiaries, ensure the proper use of government funds and safeguard the integrity of the program, particularly with regard to children’s rights to health and education. 

