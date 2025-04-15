Comelec orders Pasay mayoral bet to explain 'bumbay' remark

Pasay City Councilor and mayoral bet Editha "Wowee" Manguerra at a campaign event in March 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has once again issued a show cause order to a local candidate for discriminatory remarks. This time, it involves racism.

Incumbent Pasay City Councilor Editha “Wowee” Manguerra, who is running for mayor in the 2025 midterm elections, has come under fire for allegedly making discriminatory remarks against Indian nationals during a campaign event.

In a video circulating online, Manguerra was heard promising to remove “bumbays” from the city, saying this would eliminate the lingering smell of onions.

She said: “Tanggalin na natin ang bumbay para wala nang amoy sibuyas na naiiwan sa Pasay Gen.” (Let’s remove the bumbays so the smell of onions no longer lingers at Pasay Gen.)

In the show cause order issued on Tuesday, April 15, Comelec said its initial assessment is that Manguerra was referring to “foreign students studying and interning at the Pasay City General Hospital.”

While “Bumbay” is a colloquial term in the Philippines used to refer to people of Indian descent, it has also been used in a derogatory manner by some Filipinos.

In this context, her alleged remarks have drawn criticism and a show cause order for perpetuating racial stereotypes.

The Comelec’s Task Force on Safeguarding Against Fear and Exclusion in Elections (Task Force SAFE) cited possible violations of the anti-discrimination and fair campaigning guidelines for the midterm polls, which lists racial discrimination as an election offense.

Comelec Resolutions 11116 and 11127 define it as “any distinction, exclusion, restriction or preference based on race, color, descent or national or ethnic origin which has the purpose or effect of nullifying or impairing the recognition, enjoyment or exercise, on an equal cutting, of human rights and fundamental freedom.”

Manguerra has three days to respond to the allegations and explain why a complaint or disqualification petition should not be filed against her over the remarks.

According to the Omnibus Election Code, a candidate found guilty of an election offense would be disqualified from holding public office and voting. They may also be imprisoned for one to six years.

The Pasay City mayoral bet is just one of several candidates who were issued a show cause order for discriminatory remarks.

Other candidates, most of whom made sexist remarks towards women, include: