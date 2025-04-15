^

86 foreigners nabbed due to online scam operation in Makati

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 10:13am
Foreign nationals apprehended in Makati City on April 10, 2025 due to an online scam operation.
Bureau of Immigration

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has dismantled a large-scale online scam operation in Makati City, leading to the arrest of 86 foreign nationals. 

The individuals — 82 Chinese, three Malaysians, and one Vietnamese — were apprehended during a raid on April 10 at a condominium along Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue in Brgy. Pio del Pilar, Makati City.

The operation was conducted by the BI’s Fugitive Search Unit and the Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, National Capital Region Field Unit (CIDG-NCRFU).

The raid was carried out based on a mission order from Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, following intelligence reports about a scam hub allegedly forcing foreign nationals to work as online scammers.

“This operation highlights the continuing threat posed by illegal aliens who exploit digital platforms to scam and defraud innocent victims across borders,” Viado said in a statement. 

“The presence of foreign nationals working without proper documentation and engaging in criminal activity is a serious breach of our laws and national security,” he added. 

The case began when CIDG-NCRFU received a distress message via WhatsApp from a Chinese national who claimed he was being held against his will and not allowed to leave his workplace.

Further probe by the CIDG uncovered that the syndicate was employing e-commerce and love scam tactics to illegally gain money.

Reports also indicate that victims were enticed through fraudulent online purchase offers or deceptive profiles on dating platforms. 

According to the bureau, the victims were manipulated into sending money under false pretenses, without receiving the promised goods or services.

During the operation, immigration agents discovered that the 86 foreign nationals were working at numerous computer stations, strongly suggesting their involvement in the alleged online scam activities. 

None of the foreign nationals were able to provide valid documentation proving their legal residency or work authorization in the Philippines.

The apprehended individuals are currently undergoing booking and documentation procedures. 

They will be transferred to the BI Warden’s Facility located inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig, where they will await deportation proceedings.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

FOREIGN NATIONALS

SCAM
