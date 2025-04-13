^

Nation

Marcos veto of Baguio charter changes draws criticisms

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 5:12pm
Marcos veto of Baguio charter changes draws criticisms
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivered speech during the Telco Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay on December 6, 2022.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s veto of amendments to the revised Baguio City charter has sparked criticism from city officials and civic leaders.

Councilor Jose Molintas, who chairs the city council’s committees on Public Protection and Safety, Peace and Order, and on Laws, Human Rights and Justice, expressed concern over the president’s move, saying the amendments merely sought to correct three provisions in the charter.

Among the proposed amendments in House Bill 7406 was the removal of a provision requiring Baguio to transmit all ordinances to the Benguet Provincial Board for approval—a condition officials say undermines the city’s autonomy as a highly urbanized city.

“This would have effectively reduced Baguio to a component city,” Molintas warned.

HB 7406 also aimed to exclude the Camp John Hay Management from Baguio’s Special Land Use Committee and repeal Section 55 of the revised charter, which expanded the land area under the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) from 570 hectares to 625 hectares.

“I expected the veto because the president is pro-BCDA,” Molintas said. “What I fear more is Congress pushing another bill giving BCDA greater authority to sell land under its jurisdiction, weakening the city’s regulatory powers.”

Councilor Isabelo Cosalan said the veto was a “missed opportunity” to rectify harmful provisions. “The charter is the legal foundation of how Baguio functions. If the foundation is flawed, everything we build on top of it is at risk,” he said.

Cosalan emphasized that the charter must uphold cultural integrity, protect ancestral domains, and guide the city’s growth through sustainable land use and heritage preservation.

Baguio Tourism Council chairperson Gladys Vergara also lamented the veto, calling it “deeply disappointing” for residents who have long fought for a charter that reflects the city’s autonomy and historical identity.

“The city charter should represent the voice of Baguio’s people, protect indigenous rights, and set a clearer direction for its future,” she said.

The revised Baguio City Charter, which replaced the 1909 charter, lapsed into law in 2022 as Republic Act 11689.

BAGUIO CITY

BONGBONG MARCOS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Malaca&ntilde;ang declares special holidays in 6 areas

Malacañang declares special holidays in 6 areas

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
Malacañang has declared special non-working holidays in several areas in the country for the celebration of local founding...
Nation
fbtw
South Korean couple nabbed for large-scale bank fraud

South Korean couple nabbed for large-scale bank fraud

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
A couple from South Korea, wanted for large-scale online bank fraud, was arrested last week, the Bureau of Immigration&n...
Nation
fbtw
Tuguegarao bettor wins P57 million lotto pot

Tuguegarao bettor wins P57 million lotto pot

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
A bettor in Tuguegarao, Cagayan became an instant millionaire after he won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Friday...
Nation
fbtw
SC upholds dismissal of case vs Manila cops

SC upholds dismissal of case vs Manila cops

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of complaints against Manila City police officers linked to the controversial secret...
Nation
fbtw
Radio broadcaster arrested for extortion

Radio broadcaster arrested for extortion

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
A radio broadcaster was held for extorting P350,000 from a politician in Valencia, Bukidnon on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
2 Army Intel officers slain in Basilan ambush

2 Army Intel officers slain in Basilan ambush

By Roel PareÃ±o | 18 hours ago
Two intelligence officers of the Army were killed while another was wounded in an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Tuburan,...
Nation
fbtw
Military intensifies operations vs rebels

Military intensifies operations vs rebels

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines has intensified operations against a remaining unit of the New People’s Army in...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Brains&rsquo; in Subic murder nabbed upon arrival from Malaysia

‘Brains’ in Subic murder nabbed upon arrival from Malaysia

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The alleged mastermind in the murder of a businessman in Subic Bay, Olongapo has been transported to the country from Ma...
Nation
fbtw
2 Grade 8 students stabbed dead in Las Pi&ntilde;as

2 Grade 8 students stabbed dead in Las Piñas

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
In yet another episode of violence in schools, two Grade 8 students of Captain Albert Aguilar National High School in Las...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with