Marcos veto of Baguio charter changes draws criticisms

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s veto of amendments to the revised Baguio City charter has sparked criticism from city officials and civic leaders.

Councilor Jose Molintas, who chairs the city council’s committees on Public Protection and Safety, Peace and Order, and on Laws, Human Rights and Justice, expressed concern over the president’s move, saying the amendments merely sought to correct three provisions in the charter.

Among the proposed amendments in House Bill 7406 was the removal of a provision requiring Baguio to transmit all ordinances to the Benguet Provincial Board for approval—a condition officials say undermines the city’s autonomy as a highly urbanized city.

“This would have effectively reduced Baguio to a component city,” Molintas warned.

HB 7406 also aimed to exclude the Camp John Hay Management from Baguio’s Special Land Use Committee and repeal Section 55 of the revised charter, which expanded the land area under the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) from 570 hectares to 625 hectares.

“I expected the veto because the president is pro-BCDA,” Molintas said. “What I fear more is Congress pushing another bill giving BCDA greater authority to sell land under its jurisdiction, weakening the city’s regulatory powers.”

Councilor Isabelo Cosalan said the veto was a “missed opportunity” to rectify harmful provisions. “The charter is the legal foundation of how Baguio functions. If the foundation is flawed, everything we build on top of it is at risk,” he said.

Cosalan emphasized that the charter must uphold cultural integrity, protect ancestral domains, and guide the city’s growth through sustainable land use and heritage preservation.

Baguio Tourism Council chairperson Gladys Vergara also lamented the veto, calling it “deeply disappointing” for residents who have long fought for a charter that reflects the city’s autonomy and historical identity.

“The city charter should represent the voice of Baguio’s people, protect indigenous rights, and set a clearer direction for its future,” she said.

The revised Baguio City Charter, which replaced the 1909 charter, lapsed into law in 2022 as Republic Act 11689.